TRAVERSE CITY — Anastasia Sachkova and her daughter Lesia spent the girl’s 6th birthday running through the streets of Kyiv while bombs exploded around them.
They boarded a train and made the 36-hour ride to Warsaw, Poland, leaving behind Anastasia’s sister who pushed them onto the crowded train as the doors were shutting, not able to get on herself.
Sachkova’s mother was also left behind, said Amber Cyman of Traverse City, who is raising money to bring Sachkova and Lesia to the United States to live with her. Those who would like to donate can visit spotfund.com and search for HelpAnastasiaAndHerDaughter.
This Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. the Traverse City Slavic Evangelical Church will sell traditional Ukrainian baked goods to raise funds for the 2 million refugees that have fled to Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and more, with Poland taking the largest number — more than 1.2 million so far. And with a population of about 42 million, the number keeps growing.
There are also those who remain in Ukraine, many who’ve had their homes leveled and are being shot in the street, said Pastor Vitaliy Pavlishin.
There’s a lot of need, he said, but people all over the U.S. are giving what they can.
“A little creek will make a big river of help,” said Pavlishin, who moved to Traverse City from Kyiv in 1991.
Pavlishin said he was overwhelmed by the more than 2,000 people who came to a fundraiser Saturday, at which about $50,000 was raised. Church members spent a whole day cooking 2,500 cabbage rolls and borscht, with people waiting in long lines to get a taste, some donating without taking any food.
“It was a great success,” Pavlishin said. “It was very heartfelt. They gave from the heart.”
He said the church has gotten several requests for another round of traditional Ukrainian food and will likely hold another fundraiser, possibly next week.
When Ukraine was invaded, the first phone call Cyman made was to Sachkova. The two met at Suttons Bay High School, where Sachkova was an exchange student.
“We were like sisters when she was here,” Cyman said. “We were completely inseparable. It’s been 22 years and we’re still in touch.”
Sachkova and Lesia have passports, but are in limbo until Lesia can get a visa, which was denied by Poland. They may be able to obtain one in Germany, Cyman said.
Many refugees flee with just the clothing on their backs, and staying warm in below freezing temperatures is imperative.
A collection of blankets, warm clothing, shoes and boots is being gathered at the First Church of the Nazarene in Traverse City. Anyone wishing to donate can do so from 8 a.m. until noon on Thursday.
The blankets and clothing will be shipped to Poland for Ukrainian refugees as part of a larger collection from all over the United States, said Pastor Richard A. Rice.
“The Bible tells us that if we have two coats and someone doesn’t have one, we should give it to them,” Rice said.
There will be more collection days that will be posted on the church website at tcnazchurch.com. It will also be determined if more clothing is needed or if something else is more urgent, he said.
Rice said the church is not soliciting donations of money at this time, though they would take donations to help pay for shipping costs. Anyone with questions can call the church at 231-947-5445.
