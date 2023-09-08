TRAVERSE CITY — Five candidates made their case to Traverse City commissioners on why they should be the next city manager.
Commissioners interviewed Chris Forsyth, Jessica Kinser, Benjamin Marentette, Elizabeth Vogel and Christian Wuerth Thursday, taking about 40 minutes per candidate to question them one at a time.
In the afternoon, the five finalists met with individual commissioners for a “round robin,” another chance for them to ask each other questions. Capping it all was a reception that evening where the public could meet and talk to the five finalists.
Each candidate made an opening statement talking about themselves and their qualifications, and Mayor Richard Lewis asked one final question of all five: why should we pick you over the others?
Forsyth, Grand Traverse County’s deputy administrator, said he’s become adept at turning plans into action, and at innovation and modernization. He also believes he’s already doing many of the things city commissioners find important, including working on collaborations.
“So if you add those three things up together, it means I can hit the ground running, there’s no learning curve for me,” he said.
Traverse City is a small town capable of big things, Forsyth said. He believed the either-or thinking that it has to remain a small town or grow into a metropolitan area is a false dilemma. There are many ranges in between, and while he doesn’t want the city to come to resemble the Detroit area, he also wants his two teenage children to be able to move back after college and find good jobs. It’s a big issue being faced across the region, he said.
Kinser was the Marshalltown, Iowa, city administrator from November 2016 until May, and Clinton, Iowa’s city administrator prior to that, according to her LinkedIn profile. She told commissioners she’s the ideal candidate because she has 13 years of proven management experience, including taking Marshalltown through a disaster recovery, among other hard times.
What motivates Kinser to work in government and deal with the often conflicting pressures from everyone to which she answers is the ability to tackle big projects that can change a community, she said. She tries to stick to the motto from Ken Miller’s book, “Extreme Government Makeover:” “We live to serve and we should do it spectacularly.”
“Sometimes it might take five to six to 10 years to get things done. but you still get to see that impact, and that’s where I really thrive,” she said.
Marentette, Traverse City’s clerk for 13 years, said he’s the right pick because he’s worked in the city organization in a public role that faces a lot of scrutiny. In so doing, he believes he’s maintained the respect of all areas of the community.
He also has worked to contribute beyond his official capacity, including on Pew Charitable Trust’s Election Trust Initiative.
“You can expect me to be an innovative person who also takes into account the context of the community, and you can expect me to champion the development of the excellent city staff that we have, because I’ve done it and I’ve been a beneficiary of it myself,” he said.
Marentette said he wants the city to start making long-term financial forecasts, and to create a strategic plan that goes beyond the goals city commissioners set each year. That plan would be the result of considerable input, would have to be actionable and the subject of frequent progress reports, and kept up to date regularly. The plan could provide a “north star” that guides the city’s energies and resources.
Vogel, Missaukee County’s administrator and chief financial officer, said she’s the right pick because of her experience both in northern Michigan and in urban Clinton Township, where she was deputy supervisor for seven years. The two combined gave her an understanding of both tourism pressures and zoning, redevelopment and infrastructure issues faced in densely populated communities.
“I also think that my skills in strategic planning and consensus-building are something I can bring to the table and bring to the community,” she said.
Vogel said she’s motivated to tackle what can be hard work because it’s worth it in the end. She told a story of how the PTO in her hometown pushed for some time to close a road between two elementary school playgrounds. City leaders relented and kids who play there are safer as a result.
She was particularly proud of the strategic visioning process she led at Clinton Township, and how it was able to bring together input from so many residents. That gave some direction for the township’s budgeting decisions for parks and infrastructure.
Wuerth, Milford’s village manager, said he’s the right one for the job because he loves the work and sees it as a calling. He enjoys seeing how that work improves people’s day-to-day lives — from newly paved streets to more sidewalks and more.
“I love working to build a stronger community and I think I have done that everywhere I have stopped along my career,” he said. “I would love the opportunity to help do that here.”
Wuerth said succession planning could be one of if not the biggest issue facing local governments in the next 10 years. That’s because the applicants just aren’t there in the same numbers as before, especially for police and firefighting jobs. He said Milford sponsors cadets to attend police academy, and four of the department’s six new hires came there from other departments both for the culture and chances at advancement.
He also emphasizes professional development to keep staff throughout the village well-trained and even provides cash incentives for earning certifications. That helps build the village’s “bench” of internal candidates when someone leaves.
Those are just a few answers to commissioners’ questions, with all six asking each candidate at least two — Commissioner Mark Wilson was ill and couldn’t attend but watched remotely, Lewis said.
Other questions included Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe asking candidates about a time when they made a mistake on the job and how they handled it, and Commissioner Tim Werner asking how they make informed decisions.
On Monday, commissioners will decide the next move in the hunt for the city’s next top administrator, Lewis said. They could choose who they want to hire, or ask some to come back for a second round of interviews.
