TRAVERSE CITY — Six zoning amendments for Traverse City’s one- and two-family are back on city commissioners’ agenda, this time to decide which ones to advance for an eventual decision.
Commissioners on Tuesday will decide which of the six to introduce at their Oct. 16 meeting. That’ll be when city leaders may have their final say on the amendments that proponents claim could help ease the city’s housing crisis, while critics fear they would damage the character of residential neighborhoods.
One amendment would remove the 15-per-year cap on new accessory dwellings and eliminate the requirement that the homeowner live in either the accessory or principal dwelling. It also would allow Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) on lots with duplexes in one-family neighborhoods.
Others would shrink lot minimum sizes, allow two residences on oversized one-family lots where dimensions permit, permit up to four dwellings between two structures on two-family lots, make it easier to split a house into a duplex and shrink the acreage requirement for cluster housing where several houses are built on one oversize lot to one acre from five.
Commissioners on Tuesday also will vote on a special land use permit allowing Addiction Treatment Services to run a residential treatment and care facility at 441 E. State Street; and on a $257,892 design engineering and construction oversight contract with Jacobs for a rooftop solar and battery storage project at the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.
