TRAVERSE CITY — After meeting a goal to power all city operations with clean energy, Traverse City leaders want to go further.
Commissioners have adopted two measures: One pledges that all city operations will be carbon-neutral by 2050. Another requires all new city buildings to be powered solely by electricity — no natural gas heat or other carbon-producing fuels.
The decarbonization resolution sets a deadline of June 30, 2025, for four actions, the first being an updated carbon emissions inventory, Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer said. It also requires the city to create a “dashboard,” and while he acknowledged the term gets overused, it’s still vital for the city to be forthright about its progress toward the goal.
“If we’re truly going to be committed to this, then we need to be transparent about it and be held accountable to it,” he said.
City commissioners must also adopt some guidance for staff on what they consider an acceptable premium to pay in pursuit of the goal by that deadline, Geinzer said.
The city met its goal to power all municipal operations with clean energy in 2020, and its new push will piggyback off city-owned utility Traverse City Light & Power’s goal of a 100-percent clean energy portfolio by 2040, according to the resolution.
Geinzer said he expects the city and utility will work closely on decarbonization, and the resolution also calls for collaborating with other utilities that serve the city like DTE Energy.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he wanted to see stronger language in the resolution, something to capture the urgent nature of mitigating the climate crisis. He requested adding the word “mitigation” along with climate resiliency, a request Geinzer called fair and other commissioners approved.
Building electrification rules would apply to new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems for city buildings, and affordable housing developers who seek a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement from Traverse City or other tax incentive.
Werner proposed the building electrification policy, and said he spoke to four developers of affordable housing who said they support the policy or are willing to explore it. That includes HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing, which just built an all-electric set of townhomes near Suttons Bay.
The policy would also apply to properties the city sells, and Werner asked for a change to that section. While it originally proposed a deed restriction requiring electrified buildings on these properties in perpetuity, Werner requested a 2040 sunset instead, and commissioners largely agreed.
Mayor Richard Lewis said he objected to the idea of deed restrictions altogether, although he later added he could “live with it.”
“I don’t believe we should be putting a deed restriction that forces them to do something that they may not want to do,” he said.
Several audience members applauded the moves, including Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council board member Ann Rogers.
She pressed on the importance of doing everything possible to cut carbon emissions as the urgency becomes more clear and weather patterns become more unpredictable.
Hans Voss, Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, applauded the city’s leadership on building electrification, a policy the nonprofit helped draft.
Two commenters took aim at TCL&P’s just-adopted climate action plan and its emphasis on electric vehicles.
Scott Overholt owns Tri-Gas Distributing Company and daughter Lexy works at the propane seller as well. They urged the city to give consideration to propane as a clean fuel — propane buses are cheaper than electric ones, Lexy said, and coal-fired power plants that ultimately power electric cars release nitrogen oxides, unlike propane buses, Scott said.
Those emissions from power generation will dwindle as the utility approaches its clean energy goal. Invenergy’s Calhoun Solar Energy Center array came online in July, with TCL&P’s share of its 200-megawatt capacity expected to generate 25,297 megawatt-hours per year, according to TCL&P and Michigan Public Power Agency.
That brings the utility’s renewable energy balance to 32 percent of its portfolio, with more solar projects tabbed for the next few years.
Coal will also drop from 39 percent of the utility’s portfolio when Consumers Energy closes the J.H. Campbell Power Generating Station in 2025, and when DTE Energy closes Belle River Power Plant in 2028. Michigan Public Power Agency partly owns both plants, through which TCL&P has power purchasing agreements from both plants.
Some of the power TCL&P purchases through the grid is generated by coal, with about 27 percent of the utility’s portfolio coming from this fuel, plus natural gas, nuclear and wind energy.
