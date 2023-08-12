TRAVERSE CITY — Dozens of candidates have applied to be Traverse City’s next top administrator, and more could join them before an upcoming deadline.
Sunday is the last day for city manager candidates to apply, said Amy Cell, lead matchmaker and founder of Amy Cell Talent.
In June, city commissioners chose the firm to handle the search. As of Friday, Cell had 77 applications, of which 26 were being seriously considered, she said.
Cell said she expects some last-minute contenders would push those numbers up a bit for what is already one of the best candidate pools she’s seen in a while.
“As we’ve been talking to candidates and potential applicants, Traverse City sells itself,” she said. “The community and the reputation that it has as a premier community throughout the Midwest is what we expect and what we are seeing with this candidate pool.”
Plenty of people seeking the job are from outside the state and region as well, with applicants from 11 states, including Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas, Cell said.
Once the deadline passes, the firm will narrow the field through background reviews, interviews and surveys to determine if they’re a good fit for the job.
Then, on Aug. 28, Cell will meet with commissioners in closed session to review the pared-down list, according to a timeline she submitted in July.
Cell expects the process is on track for a Sept. 7 round of interviews.
On that same day, city manager candidates will have a chance to make their case to the public during a reception, Cell said. It’ll take place after commissioners interview them and should provide a chance for one-on-one interactions with the interviewees.
That should lead to a decision by commissioners on Sept. 11. Cell said they’ll have a choice to do another round of interviews, start negotiations with their choice of candidate or ask the firm to send more applicants for interviews.
Mayor Richard Lewis said he also anticipates the firm will stick to the timeline Cell presented in July, adding that he’s looking forward to Aug. 28 when they review the candidates.
Whoever commissioners pick will be the long-term replacement for Marty Colburn, Traverse City’s previous manager who commissioners abruptly let go in April for no specific, publicly stated reason.
Cell said she didn’t believe the nature of Colburn’s departure was a major concern for applicants, although she couldn’t say for sure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.