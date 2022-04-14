TRAVERSE CITY — A lack of job applicants prompted Traverse City officials to cancel their summer day camp program for 2022, according to city Manager Marty Colburn.
City officials asked for applicants to coordinate the program and for counselors as well, but as of Thursday had two applicants, according to a release. That's despite nearly doubling the coordinator's hourly wage and that for counselors by more than 20 percent in an attempt to match other summer day camp programs nearby.
State regulations require a 10-to-one staffing ratio, and the city can't allocate more resources or have full-time staff pitch in without taking them away from their parks maintenance and operations work, according to the release.
Colburn said city officials checked with other nearby kid-focused organizations, recreational, educational and otherwise.
"And our understanding is that everybody is searching and struggling with similar issues," he said.
It'll be the third year in a row external events had some sort of impact on the program that draws in kids for day-long activities like crafts and nature walks, Colburn said. The city canceled the program in 2020 during the pandemic, and covid concerns kept turnout small in 2021.
That year, 36 children signed up, compared to 86 in 2019, he said.
He couldn't speculate what, if anything, the cancelation means for the city's summer day camps in 2023.
Traverse City officials still are working to staff some other seasonal positions, including in the parks, Oakwood Cemetery, in the utilities division working on water and wastewater lines and as bicycle police, Colburn said.
