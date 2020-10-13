TRAVERSE CITY — City commissioners hoped to learn about findings collected thus far during a study on where excess water is entering Traverse City’s sewer system, among other items, until a court ruling pulled the plug on the meeting.
The Michigan Supreme Court previously ruled most of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency orders were based on an unconstitutional law, and ruled again Monday that those orders were no longer effective. The governor previously contended her orders still were valid for 21 days after the first ruling, but a majority of justices disagreed.
That included an executive order allowing local governments to meet virtually, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette said. So the city canceled a special meeting set for Monday and the Board of Zoning Appeals special meeting slated for Tuesday. Traverse City Light & Power’s meeting for the same day was dropped as well.
Mayor Jim Carruthers said he was frustrated by the need to cancel, and wondered if those in Lansing battling the governor’s executive orders realized how overturning them could create disruptions.
“Yes, we are living in a pandemic and our lives are disrupted, but we have to go forward and we have to be able to meet right now when we have health-compromised people in the city commission and staff we are trying to protect,” he said. “We are choosing to continue to do Zoom meetings and such to ensure people are safe.”
Other local government boards have switched back to in-person meetings — the Grand Traverse County Road Commission, for example.
Marentette said it’s virtually impossible for city commissioners to meet and keep everyone safe for a few reasons. Its meeting spaces are too crowded to allow for enough social distancing given the number of people who like to give public comment.
Virtual meetings also protect the health of city commissioners and staff, some of whom have underlying health issues, Marentette said.
“It’s also important to maintain the bench strength of city government,” he said, adding city services could be compromised if, for instance, all elections officials or the entire police department gets sick.
Carruthers acknowledged that not everyone is happy with the city’s virtual meetings and their access to them.
Commenters have repeatedly said as much, and some criticized commissioners’ decision to allow public comment only twice each meeting instead of after every agenda item as they did before. City leaders made the change in April after their first few virtual meetings dragged on for hours.
But Carruthers said the virtual meetings let commissioners participate and still allow for public access, even if not as much as before.
State law prior to the COVID-19 emergency declaration let elected officials remotely attend meetings, but not vote, Marentette agreed. Nor could they be counted for quorum purposes — a meeting can’t go forward without at least four commissioners, and some decisions require five or more “yes” votes.
Now, city meetings are off pending a change in state law that would again let government bodies meet remotely, Marentette said — both he and Carruthers said they hope it passes soon.
The state Senate on Oct. 8 passed a bill doing just that, records show. It would allow a government body to meet virtually for any reason for the rest of 2020, subject to the same requirements as an in-person meeting.
From 2021 onward, government bodies could only meet virtually if members were absent because of a health condition, or statewide or local state of emergency, according to the draft law. It awaits a vote in the state House of Representatives.
Carruthers hopes for quick action, he said. Until then, city business will keep piling up.
“It’s a waste of time right now, I mean this just halts us and makes it difficult to progress,” he said.
