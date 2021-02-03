TRAVERSE CITY — As Traverse City Parking Services plans to upgrade its parking meters to add more features, it’ll phase another out: the free-30-minute buttons.
They’re going away at the same time the parking service is carrying out a five-year plan to replace all its streetside meters, with city commissioners recently approving the purchase of the first batch.
They voted 6-1 to spend $126,572 on 292 meters, plus 83 sensors and 200 smart cards to go with them, with commissioner Brian McGillivary voting against. They also agreed in the same vote on a five-year software contract at $23,022 for the first year to go with the new meters.
Nicole VanNess, city Downtown Development Authority transportation mobility director, said the meters will help city parking services — an offshoot of the DDA — to gather data on parking usage. Documents show they’ll be installed in the heart of downtown.
Buying them comes amid a push to create a managed system strategy for city parking, which included rate adjustments and increases that took effect Jan. 1.
Those sensors — the contract includes installing 78 in the 100 and 200 blocks of East Front Street by inlaying them in the pavement — will allow parking services to track parking use in real time, VanNess said. Making that data available could help downtown parkers, both by showing them currently available spots and for those using navigation applications that can show drivers and other users where to park.
That sensor would reset a parking meter when a vehicle pulls away from a spot, VanNess said.
So the technology would eliminate the free time left to the next parker after someone paid for, say, an hour but only stayed for a half-hour.
McGillivary asked if resetting the meter and charging someone for time already purchased amounted to “double-dipping,” but city Manager Marty Colburn disagreed.
Colburn likened it to free pop refills at a fast food restaurant — a customer might get another drink but if their brother shows up, he’s not entitled to it.
The smart cards will let people pay only for the time they park by inserting the card twice, once when they arrive and again just before they leave, VanNess said. They’re reloadable — users will need to take them to the Parking Services office to refill them, she said.
None of the new meters will have a free 30-minute button, and VanNess said city parking services will phase out that feature city-wide. For starters, the buttons are failing one by one, and the parking service is running out of replacements for the aging technology.
Plus, the buttons saw a lot of abuse, particularly from downtown employees who would repeatedly push the buttons, VanNess said. They originally were intended for people stopping in a store or other place for a quick trip, and were provided as a courtesy that parking services is now dropping.
“We are providing a service as it relates to providing access with parking, so we’re just looking to make sure that we recoup and to be able to put that into the operations expenses that we have,” she said.
McGillivary voted against the purchase and said he wanted to see more data like a cost-benefit analysis factoring in the lifespan of new technology, how it could save on employee hours and more.
His concerns are rooted in the DDA and city’s plans to build a new parking deck at a cost of tens of millions of dollars, he said. The DDA and parking system plans on extending the tax increment financing plan TIF 97 to pay it off.
Continuing to divert growth in property tax revenues on properties within that district will affect the city’s general fund, especially if the TIF plan is extended without allowing base property values to reset, McGilivary said.
Allowing those property values to reset could head off a future tax hike — he expects city commissioners could consider asking voters to roll back state-imposed limits on the city’s operating millage within the next two years.
“To bring this back full circle, we need to see how spending money on technology in the parking system is a financial benefit to the parking fund,” he said.
Building up the parking fund would mean the city would need to rely less on TIF 97 to pay off a new parking deck, McGillivary said.
Other commissioners, including Tim Werner, seconded some of McGillivary’s concerns but backed the proposal. Werner wanted to see more of a cost-benefit analysis as well but said he wasn’t sure if every question McGillivary posed had an answer yet. Werner said he wasn’t sure if the new technology would be successful in meeting city parking services’ goals, but was willing to try it.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter said she also was willing to try the new technology. Traverse City won’t be the first to try it out, and the data the meters will collect could help make much more well-informed parking management decisions, she said.
City leaders unanimously agreed to a contract with a new credit card processor for pay stations, parking ramps, online parking fee and fine transactions and in-office transactions — the Parkmobile app charges a convenience fee instead.
Credit card processing fees were $94,573.33 in the 2018-19 budget year and the new contract with Heartland/Global could cut those significantly, documents show — the per-transaction fees would be as low as 1.5 percent plus five cents for Visa cards and 2 percent plus two cents for Mastercard — down from 5 percent and 22 cents for both types.
