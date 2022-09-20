TRAVERSE CITY — Buying more land in downtown Traverse City could advance plans for a future parking ramp.
City commissioners on Monday unanimously backed an $827,640 purchase of a strip of property along West Front Street near Pine Street. It’s the same 42-foot-deep strip the previous owner, Federated Capital Corporation, kept when selling the city the rest of the property at 145 W. Front St. for $1.3 million in 2016.
Mayor Richard Lewis said the latest purchase works out to $100 a square foot. The city will pay a $100,000 security deposit toward the cost while due diligence is underway to investigate any environmental or property title issues.
“We now will own the entire portion, and that means we will be reconfiguring for possible use of the entire lot for a future parking structure,” he said.
The money will come from the city’s parking fund, Lewis said.
Commissioners discussed the possible purchase at a previous closed session and were set to talk behind closed doors again on Monday. Lewis said it wouldn’t be necessary, and the board approved the purchase with no discussion immediately beforehand.
It’s the latest in a string of buys to build a long-discussed parking ramp, including $635,000 in 2020 for a former dry cleaner on Pine Street and across the alley from the parking lot, as previously reported.
Jean Derenzy, CEO of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority, said the property owner’s attorney approached her about buying the land after years of conversations between her and the owner. She and the attorney arrived at what seemed a fair price, one lower than other land in the downtown. She didn’t have an appraisal for the property.
While she called the deal an “incredible” one, she acknowledged there’s always a concern when spending money on property.
“But when it comes to looking to the future, we know that the property is a very valuable resource and being able to assemble that to be able to get the best return to the community when it comes to that land assembly, I feel the city and the DDA working together has accomplished that,” she said.
Lewis echoed this, acknowledging he wished the city didn’t have to spend as much. But past parking garages were built on properties the city acquired years ago.
Plus, the offer for the last remaining strip was one to which city leaders couldn’t say no, Lewis said.
“Now the next step is when do we build? We don’t know, but at least if you don’t have the dirt, you can’t do anything,” he said.
Derenzy said another parking ramp is part of the Moving Downtown Forward process currently underway to strategize for the next five to 15 years. Future infrastructure projects are just one of the priorities being examined.
Lewis said he expects further discussions on building another parking ramp in early 2023 after the DDA receives a report at the center of that process.
It’s expected to cost tens of millions to build — estimates in 2019 put the price at $19 million, as previously reported. City and DDA leaders previously suggested extending a tax increment financing plan set to expire in 2027 to pay for it, a proposal that drew criticism for focusing tax revenues on one district.
HOUSING PILOT
Commissioners approved a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for a proposed apartment building on East Front Street west of Garfield Avenue. They approved it as part of their consent calendar, a list of items the board approves with one vote and without discussion.
Woda Cooper Companies asked for a tax break for its planned 53-unit project on four lots, one currently occupied by an office and another by a house. Documents show 34 of the apartments would be for tenants earning 70 to 80 percent of area median income. That’s up to $49,600 for a one-person household, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development numbers.
Rents for those 34 units would go as high as $975 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,175 for a two-bedroom, said Craig Patterson, Woda Cooper Companies senior vice president. The remaining 19 units would rent for less to people with lower incomes.
In exchange, the company would pay a percentage of its net rents, minus the cost of some utilities, instead of a property tax bill, documents show. That agreement would last 16 years, although the developer committed to charging affordable rents for 30 years.
Construction should be complete by summer 2025, although it could wrap sooner, Patterson said.
The company is behind various other affordable housing projects in town, including Ruth Park off Wellington Street and another proposed building on Garfield Avenue that would partly cater to U.S. Coast Guard personnel, as previously reported — construction of the former advanced over the summer, and Patterson told commissioners he expected work on the latter to start in October.
For another housing-related proposal, commissioners decided to hold off on tasking Rob Bacigalupi, principal of consulting firm Mission North, with a request for proposals to redevelop three city lots into attainable housing. They cited too many unanswered questions, including whether there’s a way to deal with a condition the previous owner placed on the properties.
That condition keeps the city from selling the land until October 2023, five years after its purchase. Bacigalupi said he would probably need longer than the proposed Oct. 17 timeline to draft a request for proposals in light of the legal complication, and city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said she would need time to explore the city’s options.
The three parcels are along Beitner Street where it meets Woodmere Avenue, documents show. Commissioners Ashlea Walter and Tim Werner suggested the request for proposals, in part because the properties stood out as prime candidates, Werner told commissioners.
Lewis said the city spent around $626,000 to buy the properties, plus demolish and clean up a structure on one of them.
