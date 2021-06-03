TRAVERSE CITY — Three of four bridges in Traverse City will be closed for months, with a fourth set to be demolished in the fall and more work on the way in 2022.
Bridge work means detours, and with four central routes impacted — South Cass, Eighth, West Front and Park streets — there are likely to be some traffic issues, city Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy said. On Wednesday she explained the projects and detours for them to a small audience in an online question-and-answer session, with another session set for Thursday.
She’s looking for downtown business owner input on detour signage, some of which could be confusing. Adding more signage tends to have a diminishing return, and the idea is to let people know how to reach businesses that fall within the closed areas.
“We’re doing the best we can but we’re flexible as much as we can be relative to encouraging people to pay attention to the pedestrian access and to no vehicle access as well,” she said.
Site preparation is already under way for Park Street bridge, the first on the list, Derenzy said. It’s getting a new deck, wider sidewalks and pedestrian lighting and will be closed through June into November, with some access hopefully possible by October.
Other closures are:
- South Cass Street bridge, also known as American Legion Memorial Bridge, from June 14 into November. It needs extensive work and the final result aims to preserve its historical character while restoring a sidewalk that’s been closed for a few years.
- East Eighth Street bridge should start July 26 and continue into November. Work will include replacing the deck, extending a water main and the bicycle lanes and widening sidewalks, along with improving a sidewalk under the bridge.
- West Front Street bridge needs total replacement. Work should begin in September and wrap by July 2022, with wider sidewalks, pedestrian lighting and more planned for the final structure.
All but West Front Street are part of the same $4,912,071.99 contract with Anlaan Corporation city commissioners approved May 17, documents show. Of that, the Michigan Department of Transportation will cover $3,966,900 from its State Local Bridge Fund, with the city to pay $1.11 million, including $432,000 in DDA tax increment finance funds.
Derenzy said detours already have caused some disruption for business — an alley behind East Front Street’s 200 block is no longer reachable from Park Street, so delivery trucks and others must access it from Cass Street or use Front Street, for example.
Blythe Skarshaug, Copy Central’s vice president, asked about access to the business if Eighth Street will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians, between Lake Street and Boardman Avenue.
And Doug Luciani, Cunningham-Limp Development’s vice president of strategy & community impact, said the city should coordinate with private construction projects — the company’s involved in West Shore Bank and Commongrounds near Eighth Street and Boardman Avenue. So did Joe Sarafa, a developer behind the West Shore Bank project, who co-owns the 309 W. Front Street property slated for a third building by Great Lakes Capital.
All good points, Derenzy said. She told Skarshaug access to the business will be considered in placing signs, and that construction vehicles will be able to reach 309 W. Front Street via Pine Street.
The Boardman River also will be closed under each bridge under construction on weekdays, and occasionally over weekends if river users can’t pass safely, Derenzy said.
A boat launch off Grandview Parkway will remain open, and a pedestrian bridge nearby still will provide walkers access to downtown.
Temporary traffic signals are also possible on either end of Hall Street during West Front Street’s closure, Derenzy said. Eric Falcon, Bay Area Transportation Authority’s transportation services manager, pointed to the pedestrian crossing signal on Grandview Parkway near Hall Street as one factor to consider, along with regular bus traffic from the authority’s transfer station nearby.
City Manager Marty Colburn said the West Front Street bridge project still has some details that need to be finalized.
City Engineering Technician Jessica Carpenter recently told city commissioners she expects MDOT will include the project in its July bid-letting, and expects to have more details about the construction schedule once a contractor is selected.
Two more bridge projects, one on South Union Street near the Union Street Dam and a second on North Cass Road near Grandview Parkway, are planned for 2022, and MDOT has major construction planned for 2023 on Grandview Parkway from Garfield to Division avenues, Derenzy said.
Questions Derenzy couldn’t answer will be later by the city’s engineering department, she said — city Engineer Tim Lodge, reached by email, said the city will give a formal response after Thursday’s question-and-answer session.
Bridges are among the many infrastructure projects the city is tackling this summer, Colburn said.
“So it’s exciting in that sense, that the city has such a significant amount of investment going in, but it does have impacts on the day-to-day functions of the community, and we take that into note and listen to see if there’s things that mean we have to adjust our calendars or, working with our contractors, the timing of how we move forward on these construction projects,” he said.
