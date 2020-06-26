TRAVERSE CITY — All Traverse City beaches are cleared for swimming.
Three public beaches — Bryant Park, East Bay Park and Traverse City Senior Center — tested high for E. coli levels from samples taken Wednesday. Grand Traverse County Health Department officials had advised against contact with the water beyond the waist, limiting recommended activities to wading, fishing or boating.
Officials reported Friday those three beaches subsequently returned E. coli test results within the normal range from samples collected Thursday. Full body contact is now acceptable at all the beaches tested by the health department.
The area's weekly beach monitoring program includes more than two dozen beaches both on Lake Michigan and inland lakes in Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau counties. Samples are collected each week on Wednesday mornings with results back the following day.
E. coli is an indicator bacteria for fecal contamination that can cause illness.
Visit www.gtbay.org/our-programs/healthy-beaches for more information about the beach monitoring program.
