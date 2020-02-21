TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Commission has tabled a proposed ban on vacation homes in two commercial districts until the effects of limiting short-term rentals in other tourist areas can be studied.
Limiting those rentals, known as vacation homes in Traverse City, to 25 percent of the total number of units developed in a parcel is something that commissioners are now looking at.
The partial ban could give developers the incentive to build both short-term and long-term rentals.
Cities that already have limits set include Austin, Texas; Portland, Oregon; Richmond, Virginia; and New Orleans.
City staff have been tasked with looking at whether the policies in those cities have been a deterrent to short-term rentals, have spurred development of long-term rentals, or done neither, said city Planner Russ Soyring.
They also want to find out why those cities adopted the policies, Soyring said. The information will be given to council members ahead of their March 16 regular meeting, he said.
The 25 percent limit would require that any STR development be limited to having 25 percent of its units be short-term rentals and the rest long-term, Soyring said.
Planning commissioners have recommended limiting vacation homes in the C-1 Office Service and C-2 Neighborhood Center districts to the 38 that are already licensed or have applied for a license.
Those 38 units would be grandfathered in, with any project that has been given land-use and building permits and will be operated as a vacation home being allowed to do so if the building is under construction, Soyring said.
Commissioners have said they support the ban because the development of STRs is driving up the prices for land and for the units themselves, which compounds the problem.
They are also in favor of using short-term rentals as an incentive for developers to create more long-term housing.
Mayor Jim Carruthers said the planning commission is worried about the growth of short-term rentals and whether the market for STRs will be oversaturated.
It’s also no secret that there’s a lack of housing in Traverse City.
“There’s a housing crisis, but it’s an affordable housing crisis,” Carruthers said. “I don’t really call $1,200 for a one-bedroom apartment affordable housing.”
