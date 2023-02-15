TRAVERSE CITY — Grants and a steadily growing stream of tax revenues kept Traverse City finances healthy in its last budget year.
That’s according to an audit that Doug Vredeveld, a certified public accountant and founding partner of Vredeveld Haefner, presented to city commissioners Monday.
The city received a “clean” opinion, meaning its financial statements accurately represent the city’s financial position. Same goes for a close inspection of how the city administered federal funds spent on a Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay-led Kids Creek restoration project.
Capital grants made up 19 percent of the city’s $31,992,964 in governmental activities revenues between July 2021 and June 2022, Vredeveld said. He compared that to 9 percent for July 2020 through June 2021. That money went to big projects like the West Boardman Lake Trail.
“So the city did a good job gathering up grants for some of these projects,” he said.
Property tax revenues have grown over the years as well, up to $16,964,001 versus $16,148,753 in the prior 2020-21 budget year. They make up about half of the city’s revenues.
Traverse City’s leftover balance in its general fund, which includes the operating fund and 11 others, grew by about $1.2 million and ended with enough to cover 34.7 percent of general fund expenditures for a year, Vredeveld said. That balance and percentage is smaller when looking at just the general operating fund, down to 29 percent of annual expenditures.
It’s well above the 15 percent auditors like to see in a municipality’s general fund balance, and over the 20-percent limit for the general operating fund commissioners agreed to in 2017. That same policy requires commissioners to come up with a plan to spend down the excess funds.
Mayor Richard Lewis mentioned this Monday and said the city likely will spend them on more capital projects. Later in the study session, Commissioner Tim Werner suggested the city could put the excess money into a housing revolving fund to support affordable and attainable housing projects.
Ending balances were much tighter for one of the city’s enterprise funds, Vredeveld said. The wastewater fund was down to $3,000 by the end of June 2022, a slim amount for a roughly $5-million operation. The water fund ended with around $778,000, including some investments.
Both had positive changes in net position, which Vredeveld said is needed to cover project costs and debt repayment.
The audit report also listed a few other highlights for the 2021-22 budget year:
- Contractors and city crews wrapped its Sidewalk Gap and Infill project, which started in 2019 and totaled $3.71 million.
- Traverse City Fire Department bought a new pumper truck for $715,000.
- Work continued on the West Boardman Lake Trail project to loop the path around the lake, with costs to date of $5,103,300.
