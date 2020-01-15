Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.