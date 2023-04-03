TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City and some of its surrounding areas hit a population milestone in 2020 that qualifies it as urbanized.
It is now eligible to form a Metropolitan Planning Organization to create both long — 20-year — and short — four-year — transportation plans.
The designation will also bring a bigger slice of limited state and federal funds to the Traverse City region for the planning process, according to Rob Carson, community development director for Networks Northwest.
The U.S. Census Bureau count shows that as of 2020 the Traverse City-Garfield Urban Area had grown to 56,890 people, surpassing the federal threshold of 50,000, when an area is considered urban.
Areas contiguous to that urban core that are expected to reach that threshold in the next 20 years are also included in the planning area.
In addition to Traverse City and Garfield Township, it includes Bingham and Elmwood townships in Leelanau County, and parts of Peninsula, Acme, Whitewater, East Bay, Blair, Green Lake and Long Lake townships.
Representatives from those municipalities that are eligible and who are willing to participate on the MPO policy board are invited to do so, Carson said.
Some townships, such as Whitewater, will be asked to participate when they reach the 50,000 mark, Carson said. Whitewater is expected to see development along the I-75 corridor over the next 10 years, he said.
At their regular meeting Wednesday, Grand Traverse County board members are expected to approve the creation of an inter-municipality committee that will be tasked with studying transportation problems of mutual interest and concern.
The committee, which will be known as the Traverse Transportation Coordinating Initiative, will also include representation from the Grand Traverse County and Leelanau County road commissions, Bay Area Transportation Authority, Federal Highway Administration, MDOT and Cherry Capital Airport Authority.
There are 13 MPOs in Michigan, most of which are in the lower half of the state. The Traverse City—Garfield Urban Area will be the only one in the northern part of the state, with Midland County being the closest.
The MPO Designation Request documents will be sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in September; the MPO must be designated by the governor before a Dec. 29 deadline.
The 20-year and four-year plans must be developed by the end of 2026.
