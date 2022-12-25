Last week’s National Weather Service Gaylord office forecasts for the region, indicating that the Traverse City would be in a “sweet spot” as far as Winter Storm Elliott was concerned, appear to have been accurate.
As of Saturday mid-afternoon, snowfall accumulations and wind speeds in Traverse City were significantly lower than some nearby areas.
The blizzard warning for Traverse City was canceled during the late afternoon Saturday.
However, at press time, that blizzard warning was replaced with a winter storm warning, issued for Leelanau, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Manistee and Wexford counties, until 7 a.m. Christmas Day. That warning was predicting an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow and winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
Elliott was a weather force to be reckoned with, as area emergency managers and law enforcement observed when they implored residents to stay off the roads.
The storm system was dubbed a “bomb cyclone,” which comes from the meteorological term bombogenesis and occurs when a fast-developing storm rapidly intensifies, causing atmospheric pressure to quickly drop in a 24-hour period. Bombogenesis creates a “bomb cyclone.”
It all started farther north, as frigid air collected over the snow-covered ground in the Arctic, according to Ryan Maue, a private meteorologist in the Atlanta area. Then the jet stream — wobbling air currents in the middle and upper parts of the atmosphere — began pushing this cold pool down into the U.S.
As arctic air was pushed into the warmer, moister air ahead of it, this type of storm system can quickly develop into serious weather, including a bomb cyclone.
What was remarkable about this storm system is it was nearly unprecedented in its scope, forecasters said. It stretched across the Great Lakes as well as the United States, from border to border, and ended up exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
More than 200 million people were under an advisory or warning on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service’s map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever,” forecasters said.
Blizzard conditions unfolded in Northern Michigan over approximately three days and were expected to end Saturday evening.
Michigan experienced a deluge of crashes, including one involving nine semitrailers.
