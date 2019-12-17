TRAVERSE CITY — Affordable housing is in short supply in Traverse City — on that most can agree.
City commissioners on Monday used what they’ve repeatedly called one of their few tools to encourage the development of more. They unanimously approved a 16-year payment in lieu of taxes agreement with Woda Cooper Companies for its plans to build a 58-apartment building on Wellington Street’s south end.
Woda Senior Vice President Craig Patterson said the company is trying again at the location, this time planning to build on three parcels instead of two. The company plans to invest roughly $14.3 million to buy and clear the land, then build a four-story building with 19 of 58 units catering to people who earn up to 80 percent of the area median income — about $62,000 a year for a family of four.
The rest would be for renters earning 60 percent of area median income or less, Patterson said.
Rents would range from $521 per month to $1,380, depending on apartment size and a tenant’s income level, documents show.
The company would pay 6 percent of net shelter rents — rent incomes minus the cost of certain utilities — instead of property taxes, documents show.
City Manager Marty Colburn said that payment should work out to slightly more than what the city gets from the commercial buildings currently on the land.
Estimates put annual payments at $24,794 in 2021, up to $38,629 in 2036, documents show. Compare that to projected property taxes of $292,400 from the apartment building, based on 2019 millage rates — $63,613 would go to the city operating millage.
Commissioner Christie Minervini said she thinks the trade-off is worth it.
“I think a $14.3-million investment and a 16-year PILOT seems like a pretty good public-private partnership to me,” she said.
Woda agreed to keep the apartments affordable for 30 years past a 15-year compliance period, Patterson said.
The project won’t happen unless the Michigan State Housing Development Authority grants Low Income Housing Tax Credits, he said.
Woda Cooper Companies, previously known as Woda Group, tried and failed to get those tax credits for the project before. The same company came up short on several attempts to get the same for a different affordable housing project planned for land a few blocks away.
Patterson said he’s heard MSHDA is likely to approve the current application. If so, construction could start in October 2020 and wrap by July 2021.
Six of the units would be barrier-free, Patterson said.
Documents show the company would market at least six apartments to minorities, drawing criticism from city resident Rick Buckhalter.
Colburn pointed out the city and its partners are barred by law not to discriminate — the marketing plan states Woda Cooper Companies by law can’t discriminate against applicants based on race — and that Traverse City has an all-inclusive culture to “allow and protect all people.”
“And that’s what we’ll do, and you have a commitment from staff to do so,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.