TRAVERSE CITY — Recurring spats over mayoral appointments in Traverse City could be a thing of the past if city leaders can agree on a policy aimed at heading them off.
Commissioners and city Clerk Benjamin Marentette made progress on setting new rules for how to interview candidates for different types of appointments at a recent meeting. He reviewed some suggestions he made based on their past discussion of the issue.
“When the appointment process was discussed in January, I think the consistent theme from at least a majority of the commission was to at least have consistency in the process,” he said.
One idea would be to form an ad hoc committee of two randomly chosen commissioners plus the mayor to interview candidates for seats that are the mayor’s to fill, Marentette said — other city leaders get a vote but can’t consider a candidate the mayor didn’t pick.
That’s in line with past requests from some commissioners who objected to Mayor Jim Carruthers’ selection process, even if they supported the candidates he ultimately picked.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe, Commissioner Tim Werner and other board members in recent years have raised the objections, mainly for a more transparent, consistent process for interviewing applicants, as previously reported.
Carruthers previously defended his interviews as transparent, and a more thorough and accommodating process than what he frequently dubbed “speed-dating” interviews done by ad hoc committees that often only meet once.
The suggestion of an ad hoc for mayoral picks drew few remarks Monday, save from Commissioner Brian McGillivary. He referred to his past remarks about mayoral appointments but didn’t elaborate — he has repeatedly said the picks are the mayor’s to make, and commissioners who don’t like the process should try to amend the city charter, state law or both.
Other proposals would require each eligible candidate to be interviewed, with 15 minutes to answer an ad hoc’s questions, Marentette said. That subcommittee would have to meet in a city venue and conduct all interviews in person or all virtually — Marentette recommended against a “hybrid” option where some interviews are done virtually and others in-person.
McGillivary said he didn’t think there would be much of a difference between virtual and in-person interviews, but noted some people still struggle with online meetings for a variety of reasons, including slow internet connections.
Others agreed virtual interviews have their drawbacks, although Commissioner Tim Werner said he wasn’t convinced a “hybrid” option would be bad.
Carruthers asked if the 15-minute requirement would preclude interview panels, where candidates answer the same question en masse with each one having a chance to go first — he previously called the process unfair.
That’s up to commissioners, Marentette said, and Shamroe said she wanted to leave the opt- ion available. She noted there are more than a dozen applicants seeking a seat on the city arts commission.
Plus, seeing how candidates build off each other and interact can be a good experience, even if it makes it harder to narrow down the selection, Shamroe said.
Commissioner Christie Minervini said a past panel interview to fill a city commission vacancy seemed to go well and that she was picked from a panel for a Human Rights Commission seat before.
But she agreed it’s fair to give candidates a one-on-one interview, as did Roger Putman, the city commissioner picked from the group Minervini referenced.
“I think in-person, one-on-one is a much more effective way of determining the character of a person than panel discussions,” Putman said, adding he would like a five-minute recess between interviews.
Werner said ad hocs should have the option to choose which candidates to speak with, noting applicants aren’t guaranteed an interview for most jobs — incumbents should automatically get one, Minervini and Shamroe agreed.
Marentette said he’ll work the latest round of feedback into a draft policy city commissioners will see soon.
