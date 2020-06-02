TRAVERSE CITY — Spending priorities for Traverse City from July 2020 through June 2021 are in place.
But city commissioners could be amending the parking fund in a month, and looking at other changes born out of budget discussions. City Manager Marty Colburn and Treasurer Bill Twietmeyer will send a list of those amendments for commissioners’ July 6 meeting.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said numerous changes suggested in meetings or his emails to Colburn and Twietmeyer weren’t in the draft budget before the commission at their meeting Monday. He originally planned to vote against the budget as a protest over the process, eventually joining a unanimous vote to approve it.
McGillivary also repeated his objections to the parking fund, for which the city Downtown Development Authority is responsible. Parking Services are facing a shortfall of more than $1 million in revenues and McGillivary said the fund could be cut by at least $100,000 by delaying some maintenance projects.
“This one department in the budget, in my opinion, does not seem to be taking the potential loss in funding a little bit more seriously,” he said.
Other commissioners were concerned over what’s actually in the budget versus the document in their meeting packets. City charter sets Monday as the budget deadline, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette said.
So Twietmeyer suggested adopting the budget, including the parking fund, and amending it at their first meeting in July. McGillivary also requested a list of changes made to the draft budget, and other commissioners agreed with both suggestions.
Their vote capped a months-long budgeting process that prompted commissioners and commenters to surface many issues throughout. Mayor Jim Carruthers repeated another objection Monday, that the budget doesn’t do enough for stormwater systems when the city’s seeing more stormwater-related problems — Colburn that night updated commissioners on floods that swamped parts of the city and caused a sewage backup Thursday.
The city’s budget calls for $18,084,600 in general fund expenditures and $17,870,400 in revenues, documents show. There would be an estimated $4,213,339 left in the fund’s reserve after covering that shortfall.
Revenues are down overall as pandemic-related economic damage dings state tax revenues that get shared back to local governments for operations and road construction, Colburn previously told commissioners.
Commissioner Roger Putman initially said he’d vote against out of concern over the city possibly contracting with Traverse Connect. But Commissioner Tim Werner pointed out the item isn’t in the city commission’s budget, and Colburn confirmed he wants to talk to organization CEO Warren Call and possibly bring a contract back later.
A $50,000 contract with Traverse Connect was in the city DDA budget, and while Putman voted against the budget, McGillivary dropped his opposition.
He did so after DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said she amended the budget to pay for the contract for economic development services out of the authority’s general fund instead of two tax increment finance funds.
That leaves it up to the DDA to decide how to spend its money, McGillivary said.
The ask proved controversial, in part because Traverse Connect’s political action committee donated to Commissioner Christie Minervini’s and Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe’s campaigns in 2019, as previously reported — Minervini previously said she returned the money. That led some commenters to call for them to recuse themselves from any vote.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht found no conflicts of interest there, nor any appearance of one, according to a memo she wrote to commissioners in mid-May.
Commissioners approved the DDA’s budget 6-1. The two were among a raft of financial moves commissioners made on the budget deadline, including approving Traverse City Light & Power’s budget and approving the city tax levy — unchanged at 12.1167 mills.
