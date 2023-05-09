TRAVERSE CITY — Every school day of the year, Traverse City Area Public Schools’ buses pick up and drop off about 6,000 students from a nearly 300-square-mile area.
That’s approximately 70 percent of its total enrolled students, plus students from local private and parochial schools.
Bus drivers working for the district drive more than 7,000 miles per day, according to figures from the district.
“The purpose of why we have school is to give kids a quality, world-class education,” district Superintendent John VanWagoner said. “[That] is our goal, and for us, in Traverse City and in many districts, in order to do that, we have to transport kids.”
But that’s becoming more difficult, VanWagoner said.
Several factors — a lack of drivers, the cost of recruiting and retaining drivers, diesel fuel prices, among others — have driven the cost of transportation up in recent years.
The more than $5 million that the district has to devote to transportation each year is money that could otherwise be spent in other areas, such as mental health services and teachers’ resources, VanWagoner said.
Meanwhile, the state of Michigan doesn’t provide any more money to a district like TCAPS, which is among the 10 largest in the state based on geographic reach, than it provides to a district that has to cover fewer – or no – miles.
“We’ve known it’s a huge inequity for a long time,” VanWagoner said.
But a category in a recent version of the Michigan state budget could change that.
Rather than the current model of funding, which is apportioned on a per-pupil basis, new legislation would set up a tiered system, by which schools would receive money based on a formula incorporating both pupil count and miles covered. As part of the plan, the state would set aside a total of $150 million for that purpose.
State Rep. Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City, introduced a similar proposal in late March as a standalone piece of legislation, but the House ultimately incorporated it into its version of the proposed budget instead.
An equivalent measure is not yet in the Senate’s version of the budget bill.
“This bill is an opportunity to address a longstanding need to properly fund rural school transportation so that more school funding can stay in the classroom, go toward school mental health counselors, and to put our students in a better position to succeed,” Coffia said in a press release when she introduced the proposal in its previous iteration.
Mental health services are a major basis for VanWagoner’s support of the measure as well.
The district could use an 10 additional social workers throughout its schools. Similarly, extra funding could mean the ability to make teacher-to-student ratios smaller, he said.
“We’ve addressed some of those with all of the extra dollars we’ve had, but we would love to be able to continue to address that and increase those services,” he said.
Much of the groundwork for the House-proposed funding formula came from a study commissioned by the Michigan School Finance Collaborative, and released in November 2022.
That study found that transportation costs among the lowest-density districts were as much as 40-percent higher than those in the most highly populated districts. Costs for low-density districts also were more than 20 percent higher than the average.
It would take somewhere in the ballpark of $402 million for the state to fully fund public school transportation services, the study also found.
The recent proposal is a small chunk of that, but it’s a “step in the right direction,” said Nick Ceglarek, superintendent of Northwest Education Services.
He said districts throughout the region have been struggling with these transportation disparities for a long time, and have been pushing for reform. North Ed offers career education services to students across five counties and 16 schools.
“We have been in concert to try to really move this issue forward, and it wasn’t until the House of Representatives proposed their budget where this new categorical surfaced,” Ceglarek said.
Republican state legislators from Traverse City, Sen. Wayne Schmidt and Rep. John Roth, have been important allies on this reform in the past, but Coffia was instrumental in elevating the issue further, he said.
“There still has to be education and advocacy around trying to get this new categorical funding for transportation past the finish line,” Ceglarek said.
