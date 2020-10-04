TRAVERSE CITY — Months of delays and legal back-and-forth over Traverse City Area Public Schools’ adherence to transparency laws inch closer to resolution.
The civil suit, filed in 13th Circuit Court in January 2020 by the Traverse City Record-Eagle, names both the TCAPS Board of Education and its President Sue Kelly.
It claims “willful and intentional” actions taken by both were in violation of the Open Meetings Act in regards to decisions and deliberations outside of public meetings. The complaint also raises questions of compliance with the Freedom of Information Act, claiming the district deliberately delayed disclosure and improperly withheld a letter at the heart of former Superintendent Ann Cardon’s resignation.
TCAPS denies any violation of the law.
The four-count lawsuit in part seeks the release of that letter, alongside compelled compliance with transparency laws, attorney fees and other damages, according to court records.
The complaint letter’s fate could be decided by the Michigan Court of Appeals. TCAPS made the request of the higher court in August after opting to challenge a circuit court ruling ordering the letter’s release.
A decision on the request is pending, but Record-Eagle Attorney Robin Luce Herrmann said the matter was referred to a Court of Appeals hearing panel Tuesday. No timeline for a ruling is set.
Another portion of the case, which remains in 13th Circuit Court, will see a hearing later this month.
Board members were served with the suit Jan. 28, and 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer was assigned the matter on Feb. 14.
In March, Herrmann filed a motion for partial summary disposition — essentially requesting Elsenheimer make a ruling on some of the matters.
The judge heard arguments at a late June hearing and issued a decision from the bench on July 27.
Elsenheimer ruled that the complaint document should be released and noted concerns of the precedent cloaking the letter in closed session minutes could set.
Elsenheimer said the case’s other claims, which asserted abuse of public disclosure laws, required more information before making a decision.
The ruling effectively fractured the case into two — disclosure of the complaint document, which TCAPS appealed, and still-unresolved matters of the lawsuit’s other claims.
A subsequent hearing granted TCAPS a stay pending the Court of Appeals ruling.
Although FOIA cases are typically expedited, dockets have moved slowly, at least in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The portion of the case remaining in Circuit Court has seen some movement.
On Sept. 30, Herrmann filed a motion to compel TCAPS to release documents she requested for case-building.
A response from TCAPS has yet to be filed.
Kelly and Attorney Kailen Piper declined to comment Thursday.
The case has a hearing before Elsenheimer at 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.