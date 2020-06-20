TRAVERSE CITY — A judge will soon hear arguments that the region’s largest school district intentionally broke transparency laws.
The suit, filed in 13th Circuit Court by the Traverse City Record-Eagle in January, names both the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education and Board President Sue Kelly.
It claims both violated the Open Meetings Act and Freedom of Information Act in handling former Superintendent Ann Cardon’s unexpected departure last October.
That occurred, according to the suit, by way of improper denials and delays to FOIA requests and improperly making decisions outside of meetings open to the public.
The four-count suit seeks the release of a complaint document against Cardon at the center of the FOIA suit, compelled compliance with transparency laws and attorney fees and other damages, according to court records.
Leading up to the hearing, TCAPS lawyers submitted a response to a Record-Eagle motion on June 10 rebutting the accusations, court records show. Attorney Robin Luce-Herrmann, representing the Record-Eagle, replied to that response on June 15.
The district’s response argues that despite the newspaper’s claims, no decisions about Cardon’s future were made in closed sessions, and no decisions about bringing on now-interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka were done outside of public meetings. It also claims its denials of Record-Eagle FOIA requests were just, arguing the complaint letter in question was part of a closed meeting’s “official record,” and thus hidden from public view.
The response also calls the Record-Eagle’s appeals of that decision “harassing,” and calls the Record-Eagle’s accusations “assumptions” that shouldn’t be considered fact. It calls for the court to dismiss the case entirely.
The Record-Eagle’s reply fires back at those denials, arguing that a previously existing document can’t be brought into closed session and then made exempt from transparency laws. It also contests the rest of TCAPS’ claims, citing violations of transparency laws in a “pattern … to shield its decisions from the public and obstruct release of records.”
“By TCAPS’ reasoning, any public body could take any otherwise public document into a closed session, whether it is a contract or evaluation or anything else, make it part of the minutes, and exempt it from disclosure,” Herrmann argued in the brief.
She declined to discuss the litigation Friday.
“We look forward to the hearing on Monday and presenting our arguments to Judge Elsenheimer,” Herrmann said.
Meanwhile, parents watch the case closely.
Since Cardon’s departure, the board’s transparency issues spurred public outcry. Since the October incident, a group of parents dubbing themselves “TCAPS Transparency” organized recall efforts against Kelly and two other board members, and meetings have been rife with public comment and participation on the matter.
“We’re just interested in seeing that the board can be held to a standard that the rest of our community is held to and the rest of our state is held to,” said Justin Van Rheenen, a TCAPS Transparency organizer. “Our board has been allowed to do their own thing without accountability for a very long time.”
He said that he hopes the case ends in a success for the Record-Eagle and ends a divide between the district and parents that’s only grown since Cardon’s departure.
He hopes, too, that a valuable precedent is set.
“There are other school districts … that are following what’s happening within this lawsuit,” Van Rheenen said Thursday.
Rumors swirled of Cardon’s supposed departure after a closed session was called in early October to hear a complaint against a staff member. Parents demanded answers, but school board members stayed largely mum until Oct. 17, when board of education trustees voted to approve Cardon’s $180,000 mutual separation agreement.
Details of why Cardon left the district have yet to be disclosed.
The district’s newly hired replacement, Dr. John VanWagoner, starts July 15.
Kelly and TCAPS Executive Director of Communication Christine Guitar did not return calls for comment.
TCAPS’ Attorney Kailen Piper declined to comment on the case, as did Pavelka, who remains the district’s sitting superintendent.
The matter will be heard by 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Watch virtually at the court website.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
