FIFE LAKE — A sprawling, vacant prison near Fife Lake could be the future site of transitional housing for men facing homelessness and hundreds of studio apartments.
Exodus Place wants to buy the former Pugsley Correctional Facility from Grand Traverse Economic Development, according to Exodus Place CEO Robb Munger. The non-gaming economic arm of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians plans to sell the former prison, shuttered in 2016 and eyed for a number of redevelopment projects that never came to pass.
Munger said he will speak at Fife Lake Township Trustees' meeting Thursday to answer questions about his plans to turn the empty prison into 300 units of transitional housing, and 900 more of micro-apartments and studio apartments over several years — a first phase would likely build out 50 units. Current zoning should cover those plans so he shouldn't need approval from the board of trustees.
He was bullish about his chances of success despite past plans for the property falling through.
"If it gets to the point where we get through due diligence and we purchase it, anybody that's associated with me is going to say, 'I'll tell you one thing, Robb will execute and he will achieve his goal,'" he said.
Munger pointed to his success in rehabilitating the Cobbs and Mitchell Building and others in Cadillac, as well as his track record in finance and real estate. That's one hat Munger wears, atop heading Exodus Place in Grand Rapids.
The former state Department of Corrections halfway house is now home to 132 men who were homeless and are now working to re-right their situations, Munger said — shared bathrooms make it impractical to house women there. Tenants pay to stay and eat there, $689 to $844 for both, according to the nonprofit's website.
In return, the men can get counseling for substance abuse and help getting back into the workforce, Munger said. For the former, Exodus Place partners with Alcoholics Anonymous and refers tenants to outside counseling as well.
For the latter, men who need help getting back into the jobs market can work as custodians at Exodus Place or at its front desk, Munger said. That gives them both the skills they need to keep a job and the confidence that they can succeed. New arrivals who can't pay rent have some time to either find an outside job or start with the workforce development program.
Plans for the former prison are much the same, and Munger said 30 or so men from Grand Rapids could be the first tenants. They would serve as a nucleus of sorts to get the new location's workforce skills program started.
"Culture is extremely important to me and to our success of our program, so we're going to want to have staffing there where when somebody comes, they need to understand this is the framework of how it works to get the foundation underneath them and get them back on their feet," he said. "We have a very strict program to get people moving in a positive direction."
Munger said he also has serious interest from two companies about expanding their operations to the prison campus. Tenants at the planned transitional housing would be considered as applicants to work for these companies — he couldn't name them just yet, he said.
Once outside tenants are accepted, he expects the majority will be from the surrounding area.
It'll take some work, with Munger figuring it could cost $500,000 just to clear out the concertina wire fencing, landscape the grounds and fix the buildings' roofs, he said. He's seeking a $5 million grant from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to build out the first phase of 50 units. Securing that grant is crucial to Exodus Place's plans for the property, and Munger said he expects to know by September if he'll get it or will need to seek others.
It's hardly the first plan to repurpose the prison the state shuttered in 2016, with state officials citing a declining prison population as the reason. Emails showed Michigan Department of Corrections officials expected to save $33 million and eliminate 1,344 prison beds by shuttering Pugsley.
It also meant displacing 230 employees, some of whom found work at the state's Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee, as previously reported.
Inphastos, a company that made modular components for quick-build housing, eyed the spot starting in 2018 as a manufacturing site along with other partners. Those plans foundered when the company landed in financial and legal troubles in 2020.
In 2019, Grand Traverse County bought a target range on the property where sheriff's deputies had trained for some time. That deal later came under scrutiny when neighbors complained of the noise from gunfire, issues the county sought to quell by building new berms.
Grand Traverse Economic Development bought the site in 2020, and sought to become the site for the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association's new command and control center. While one of four finalists, Pugsley lost to Chippewa County International Airport, a former U.S. Air Force base south of Sault Ste. Marie.
Marty Stevenson, a commercial realtor for Exit Realty Paramount, said the tribe decided to sell after trying to secure some tenants that would bolster the region's economy.
He confirmed Exodus Place has a $1.9 million purchase agreement in place with Grand Traverse Economic Development for the buildings portion of the property, which has more than 135,000 square feet of building space. The nonprofit seemed like a good buyer, considering its success with its current property in Grand Rapids, Stevenson said.
Attempts to reach Grand Traverse Economic Development were not successful; a number listed on its website gave a busy signal, and messages with David Arroyo, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Tribal Council chairman, were left Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.