NORTHPORT — Ernie Barry will be 12 years old in July. Or, if you’re a person who appreciates truth in journalism, he’ll be 77.
Truth be told, according to Barry, he’ll be both.
“Never grow up,” said the Leelanau County resident who has a love for automobiles, sailing, travel, trains and America’s southwest — especially the latter two, of which he has built an amazing and artistic miniature railroad layout in his basement that would delight any child, no matter his or her age.
“I received my first train, an American Flyer, for Christmas when I was 4 years old — it’s in my blood,” Barry said of his lifelong hobby that he jokingly referred to as “... big boys and their toys, as the wives would say.”
Barry’s HO-scale layout takes up a 1,000 square foot area in his basement. It depicts the famed Santa Fe mainline that ascended Raton Pass in New Mexico and continued on into Colorado, and the communities those trains passed through during the summer of 1952.
Everything from cars and trucks, to homes, farms, businesses, factories and mines burrowed into the side of the mountains — and of course, the trains, themselves — reflect that specific era.
“That was a peroid of transition (in the railroad industry),” he said. “Trains were being converted from steam, to diesel, and I wanted my layout to reflect both. I wanted the best, of both.”
With approximately 500 feet of track, 125 switches that send trains from one track to another, 50 steam and diesel engines, 250 train cars and a hand-painted patchwork of weathered roads, buildings, trees and more, Barry’s world is a microcosm of a summer in America when a postage a stamp cost three pennies, gasoline was just two dimes a gallon, a movie ticket set you back a whopping 70 cents, a new car could be driven off the lot for about $1,750, and passenger rail service still got many travelers from one corner of the post-war country, to another.
Though a visitor would be hard-pressed to find an area on the multi-level, winding layout that Barry could add to, or improve on, he’s quick to say “... it is not really completed … if it was finished, that means I didn’t plan properly.”
Which means, of course, Barry can take all the time he wants to continue to create, and operate — “it’s like theater,” he says of manning its controls — his miniature railroad. And yet if time, itself, doesn’t stand still in Barry’s 1952 replication of Raton Pass and life in the station-to-station communities, it does slow down — literally.
“We operate on an 8-to-1 ration here (in regards to time),” said Barry, “an eight-hour day in real life, would be one hour, here.” Even the wall clocks in Barry’s basement have been set to operate eight times faster than real time, where several fellow hobbyist join Barry in operating his system during the winter months. They call themselves the Little Finger Train Club.
“We have an operating group that meets … at the different layouts — a round-robin event — where we recreate actual railroad operations,” he said.
The entire layout — including its engines, buildings and other objects — are fully computerized for smooth operation, lighted and operate with appropriate sound effects, including thunder and lightning when trains pass along certain sections of cloud-covered communities.
Barry, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, and his wife, Earlene, have two children and five grandchildren. They built their retirement home just a few miles south of the Grand Traverse Lighthouse in 1995.
Over the weekends and for the next few years they added the finishing touches until, in 2001, his retirement from DaimlerChrysler where he worked as director of advanced design and vehicle packaging, which correlates with his artistic and engineering talents he relied on to build his railroad. That’s also when he began working on his railroad layout “in earnest.”
As for the real thing, Barry has taken a ride on the steel rails whenever and wherever he could.
“You name it and I’ve probably ridden it,” he said. “(I’ve) even have had cab rides, been a fireman and driven a 100-year-old steam engine in Nevada. I also worked for the B&O in Chicago as a summer job while in college.”
