MANCELONA — Cleanup after a train carrying cement derailed in Mancelona keeps chugging along.
Northern A-1’s emergency response team began vacuuming the cement out of the cars and into cans to lighten the load, making it easier for them to be up-righted.
Clean-up continued into Tuesday.
Northern A-1 Services Project Manager Mike Deur, of Kalkaska, said the site was a non-hazardous clean-up but it did stop rail traffic.
“Deliveries (to Elmira and Petoskey) are stopped until we get this cleaned up,” Deur said.
A Great Lakes Central Railroad train derailed just south of the Mancelona Village limits in the late morning Oct. 26.
There were no injuries, but onlookers and passers-by created traffic congestion along the busy highway, said Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean.
“The train derailment was a problem in itself,” said Bean, “Then we had everyone driving by, curious to see the train.”
Corey Wolak, Great Lakes Central Railroad General Manager and Vice President of Operations, said there were a total of 23 cars to start. Several cars were filled with cement, which was being delivered to Buzzi Unicem USA’s Elmira terminal, and plastic that was headed to Petoskey Plastics.
“The cars to the north and south were delivered to where they had to go, and there’s seven that are rolled over,” Wolak said, adding that each of the cars was carrying about 100 tons of cement.
Work crews from R.J. Corman Railroad Group, headquartered in Kentucky, were on scene early Tuesday morning to upright the cars for removal.
Rob Bumstead, Buzzi Unicem USA’s Elmira Distribution Terminal manager, said his company leases six of the seven cars that were derailed. An additional 12 cars were spared of derailing, and delivered to where they needed to go.
“Our company supplies tons of cement for infrastructure to companies” said Bumstead. “It’s all brought in by train.”
In the interim, Bumstead said product is being transferred by truck.
Bumstead said while the incident has potential to affect hundreds of employees, he is pleased with the efforts being made by GLC to restore service.
“This is huge,” he said. “While the railway is down this could affect hundreds of employees not only in the concrete business, but for other companies that rely on deliveries by the train.”
Bumstead said communications with GLC have been “very good.”
“The railroad is making sure the situation is rectified as quickly and safely as possible,” he said.
The cause of the derailment has not been determined, but is being investigated. Wolak said engineer error, vandalism, and faulty connections between the cars are not likely to blame.
“The tracks are inspected daily and were checked the day before the derailment,” he said. “Once we get the cars out, we can get a better look and find out what happened.”
