MANCELONA — A train derailment closed a Mancelona road and spilled tons of concrete and plastics along a set of now-damaged tracks.
Michigan State Police troopers and Antrim County Sheriff’s Department investigators responded to calls of the derailment just after 11 a.m. Saturday, MSP Sgt. David Johnson said.
The Great Lakes Central Railroad train’s conductor and locomotive engineer weren’t sure what caused the derailment, which sent seven of the train’s 23 cars off the track and halted another six, blocking Lake Street just off U.S. 131, Johnson said.
It had been headed north toward Elmira and Petoskey with the load, which did not contain any hazardous materials, Sheriff Dan Bean said.
No one was injured in the incident, and Michigan Department of Transportation and National Transportation Safety Board officials will investigate the matter, Johnson said.
Investigators request people avoid the area for the foreseeable future, and Lake Street remains closed to both car and pedestrian traffic.
Johnson expects clean-up efforts to stretch into next week.
“They’ll need heavy equipment to come in and clean this up,” Johnson said. “You’re talking about tons and tons of dirt … and the rail bed is pretty torn up around it.”
An MDOT media official did not immediately return a call for comment and a call to Great Lakes Central Railroad was not returned Saturday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.