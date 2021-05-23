TRAVERSE CITY — Apartments originally built in Traverse City to provide reasonable rents have a new owner that plans on turning some of them into condos.
Trailside45 sold earlier in May and tenants of the 74-unit building received notice shortly after the sale that the building’s new owners would be converting apartments in the third and fourth floors into condominiums, according to an email provided to the Record-Eagle. Those tenants have the choice of moving out within 120 days or when their lease ends, whichever is longer, or getting first dibs on buying their apartment.
Prices for current tenants range from $239,000 for a 646-square-foot, one-bed, one-bath to $299,000 for a 961-square-foot, two-bed, one-and-three-quarters bath with a balcony, according to the letter.
Christian Berry’s lease at Trailside45 was nearing its end so he was already looking for a place when he and his roommate received the letter on Tuesday. He’s fortunate to have found a spot he can better afford than his half of the rent for the current two-bed, two-bath apartment. But he wondered about how others in the building would be impacted if they opt not to buy or, as is his case, can’t.
“That’s a lot of people getting pushed out into a market that’s already tapped,” he said. “There’s waitlists everywhere, so it doesn’t necessarily provide great opportunities for these folks.”
Buying Berry’s apartment, should the letter’s assumptions on mortgage rates hold true, would cost $1,868 per month, he said. That includes estimated property taxes equating to $350 monthly and a homeowners association fee of $350, which covers all utilities, cable and internet. It’s also hundreds more than he and his roommate pay.
Berry said it wasn’t easy to find a place for what he’s making with three part-time jobs, one as an AmeriCorps volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. His work there and at the Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area has given him some insight on the city’s real estate market.
Blake Bernard of Home Waters Real Estate said he’s part of the firm’s team working to sell the condominiums, and with current tenants looking for another home — he had a virtual town hall set for later Friday. He agreed the apartment market is tight.
“They are not easy to find but I would say, I would love to help and realtors a lot of times do find leasing options that don’t hit the open market,” he said.
It’s a chance to build equity for those who do buy, including roommates looking for joint ownership, Bernard said.
Limits on short-term rentals should head off concerns that the building could eventually hold little else, Bernard said. Owners will be limited to renting three times per year, for no less than seven days at a time.
Traverse City Assessor Polly Cairns cited property records and a transfer affidavit showing T45 Acquisition Company bought the property on May 13 for $13,155,000.
The LLC is an offshoot of Cochran Booth & Company, a Traverse City investment firm. Turner Booth, the firm’s managing partner, said in a release the idea is to create more options for homeownership at a reasonable price, and close to the city’s offerings.
Converting the building to condos will take place over multiple years, and parts of the building will remain as rentals throughout, according to a response from the firm to emailed questions. The firm and Home Waters will work with all tenants to find their best housing fit.
The previous owner bought the property for $425,000 in 2015, property records show. That was after Chemical Bank sold the property to TraverseConnect, one of the partners in the project, as previously reported.
Trailside45 was originally billed as apartments with attainable rents that filled a gap between luxury and low-income, as previously reported. Contractor Westwind Construction and related company Midwest Property Development partnered with the economic development nonprofit, as previously reported.
Scott Knowlton, Westwind Construction’s vice president and general counsel, said the real estate development company sold the building after accomplishing the partnership’s goal: keep rents artificially low for a three-year term without public assistance.
“When I got with TraverseConnect, initially they had the desire for a short-term fix for this particular problem, and that’s exactly what we accomplished,” he said.
Warren Call said the partnership predates his time leading TraverseConnect, but said the previous owner paid off the economic development nonprofit’s small interest earlier in the year.
He saw the conversion of the building into condos as a mixed outcome, and illustrative of how tough it can be to provide workforce housing. On the one hand, the region needs more housing in the price range these units will be listed for.
“What’s unfortunate is they’re available for sale only because we’re losing rental units,” he said.
Call cited recent housing studies showing a need for both housing in the aforementioned price range but also many more rental apartments at a variety of price points, both within Traverse City and in the region. It’s an issue he believes the city government could help tackle through creative public-private partnerships.
“I’m glad we have the Trailside45 project here, because it’s part of the available inventory and that’s positive, but we need to build much more inventory, is really the bottom line,” he said.
Westwind Construction is pursuing plans for more apartments in Garfield Township near its other project, Ridge45, Knowlton said.
The condos Trailside45 will become are intentionally structured to make them unattractive as short-term rental investments, a response from Cochran Booth & Company read. The short-term rental market, and developments that cater to them, have more or less priced out year-round residents and people in the city’s workforce who seek a home near downtown.
Berry said he found talk about how reasonably priced the condos are to be overblown.
Anyone paying more than 30 percent of their income is considered housing-overburdened, according to a Michigan State Housing Development Authority standard. That would put his apartment in reach of a household making $74,720 or more.
Blake noted how rare a condo at that price range is within Traverse City, as are homes in general in the current market.
Berry said he wondered how many of his neighbors wouldn’t be able to afford one. And even if he could, the price didn’t seem worth it to him.
“But that’s a personal decision to make,” he said.
