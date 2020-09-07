BELLAIRE — It’s all about trails in Antrim County. At least, that’s what the survey says.
A parks and recreation questionnaire that garnered opinions from more than 800 people told county leaders they want better and more trails — all sorts of trails.
“Most valued was trails. Beaches next, then connected trails,” said Pete Garwood, county administrator.
He said that among the respondents, about 60 percent were year-round residents, while 22 percent were seasonal and the remainder visitors to Antrim County. They collectively listed their favorite recreational activities for the area: Walking, kayaking, hiking and bicycling (tie), boating/sailing, and snowmobile riding.
Other notable activities included bird-watching, cross-country skiing, fishing and attending community festivals, Garwood said.
The survey also offered a clear mandate, he said — trails, trails, trails.
“For what they want to see more of, bicycling was probably tops and then ORV (off-road vehicle) trails,” Garwood said. “Then more walking trail opportunities and snowmobile riding trails.”
Commissioner Christian Marcus said he takes the survey results as a mandate to not only maintain existing trails, but also develop additional connector trails.
“We have an imbalance of our trails access for multi-use,” he said.
Marcus said while there are abundant walking and bicycling trails — with even more in the works — there are zero ORV trails in Antrim County. He said his goal is to address that imbalance and create additional opportunities for more types of outdoor enthusiasts.
Marcus and fellow commissioners Karen Bargy and Dawn LaVanway are park of an ad hoc committee of the Antrim County Board working to re-certify the county’s parks and recreation plan with the state.
Garwood said that will make organizations within Antrim County once again eligible to apply for grant dollars from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. The county’s plan had lapsed by a year, he said.
The process was revelatory, the administrator said.
“Trails are something people want to see more of, clearly,” Garwood said.
Brian Beauchamp, spokesman for TART Trails, said news of the survey outcome is an affirmation of what the nonprofit has heard from the community for the “better part of a decade or more.”
TART Trails will work with local governments to next year construct an extension to its existing trail from Bunker Hill Road to the Meijer store in Williamsburg and the M-72 and U.S. Highway 31 intersection in Acme, he said.
The further extension of the non-motorized recreational trail from there north to Elk Rapids and beyond to Charlevoix is a few years away yet, Beachamp said.
And trails aren’t only good for people to use, but he said they become an economic driver for the communities they connect by attracting talented workers to the region.
“Trails make it a really attractive place,” Beachamp said. “This is very much about investing in the people who live here.”
Garwood said the survey revealed additional facts officials may find useful.
He said the most-used parks in the county include Grass River Natural Area, Glacial Hills Pathway and Natural Area, Elk Rapids Day Park and Antrim Creek Natural Area. That’s a real change for the day park on Lake Michigan in Elk Rapids, he said.
“It never used to get much traffic,” Garwood said, adding it’s refreshing to see that park get more use, particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
