Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Storms may produce some hail. High near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.