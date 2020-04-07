TRAVERSE CITY — A recent altercation on the Men’s Walk trail left two men injured, one of whom was transported to Munson Medical Center, police said.
The March 30 incident with three men camping along the trail near the intersection of Division and 14th streets, comes as officials grapple with how to shelter the city’s homeless.
“We are still looking to find a remedy and we’re going to have to get creative,” County Administrator Nate Alger said in a phone interview Monday.
One idea is how — or whether — to open a shuttered state campground for those without permanent shelter, following the April 1 closure of Safe Harbor.
The emergency shelter on Wellington Street closed April 1 for overnight guests. That’s two weeks earlier than usual and the decision was made on the advice of Safe Harbor’s medical director, Dr. Lynn Swan.
A temporary day shelter with bathrooms, showers and limited laundry facilities opened in the same location April 2, and is available between 1 an 4 p.m. seven days a week.
Goodwill Inn emergency shelter on Keystone Road, with 120 beds and 11 rooms for families, has a waiting list, the management of which has been complicated by COVID-19, said Dan Buron, executive director of Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan.
Standard shelter stays at the Inn are 90 days.
“It’s about keeping people sheltering in place so people are staying longer,” Buron said.
“The campground idea has some merit and we’d like to keep it as something to consider,” Buron said. “For someone who typically camps, we still want to support them as best we can in the manner they’re most comfortable with.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s March 23 shelter-in-place executive order allowed state parks and recreation areas to remain open, but closed all state park campgrounds to recreational activities through at least April 13.
Sheltering those with no homes to go to is not a recreational use Alger said, and he plans to get clarification on the issue from state officials.
No specific facility was named. The campground at the Keith J. Charters State Park campground on Munson Ave. is inside the city limits, however.
“There are two additional challenges to the idea,” Alger said. “One, the water has been turned off and the bathrooms are closed. The second challenge is getting someone to staff it.”
State administrators are aware of the lack of emergency shelters in Traverse City — in a recent phone interview with the Record-Eagle, Lt. Gov. Galin Gilchrist said the state may send a staffer to Grand Traverse County to assess needs.
In the meantime, Buron said he has worked with county and city officials to get temporary bathrooms and hand-washing stations installed near where people are camping.
The March altercation on the Men’s Walk trail sent a 36-year-old man to the hospital for treatment of facial injuries, the police report said, and involved a log or branch and a slingshot.
One man involved was reportedly new to the camp and had been accused of stealing others belongings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.