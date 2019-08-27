TRAVERSE CITY — Eric Grebe allowed himself a little extra time to get from Slabtown in Traverse City to the Cedar Rod & Gun Club on Sunday, where his son was taking a gun safety course only offered once a year.
He knew there would be some closed roads and detours because of the Ironman Triathlon. What he didn’t know was that he would have to drive nearly to Lake Ann and back before relying on some nice police officers who bent the rules to let him get across the closed M-72 and into Leelanau County.
“We were quite late,” Grebe said. “If it hadn’t been for a couple of police officers that allowed me to do something that I should not have been allowed to do I would not have got there.”
Grebe was just one person caught up in what was apparently a traffic nightmare that had many drivers wandering around on backroads in an effort to get to their destinations.
“The athleticism of this event is so spectacular and they work so hard,” Grebe said. “But, man, I’ve got to live here.”
Some drivers waited at a standstill for more than an hour to cross M-72, finally resorting to u-turns in retreat.
Mary Bush sat on Gray Road for 90 minutes while heading from Long Lake to her home in Suttons Bay. Cars lined up from M-72 to Cedar Run Road, she said. She finally just gave up.
“Those that participated and those that volunteered had a great day,” Bush said. “But they need to figure out those traffic issues for next year.”
Capt. Brian Giddis of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department said there were issues with M-72 and some irate people who wanted to get in and out of Leelanau County.
“It was a few hours of frustration, I think, for some people,” Giddis said, adding that a different course would have been better. “You basically sealed off Leelanau County. From Traverse City to Empire, you shut down any way of getting up.”
One 82-year-old Leelanau driver was taken to jail after striking a Michigan State Police trooper with his SUV. The trooper was unhurt but was hit in the back of the legs after an altercation with the man, according to an MSP statement.
The man wanted to cross the barricaded intersection of Plowman Road and M-72 and when he couldn’t, he swore at, honked at and drove at the trooper, the statement read.
The trooper was on loan from the Sault Ste. Marie Post.
Steve Batdorff said he talked to several officers while trying to get from Traverse City to Empire, where he had an 11 a.m. business meeting.
Many of them were from out of the area, were not given maps and were unable to help those who were lost, Batdorff said.
“It was horrific,” Batdorff said, with the trip taking him two hours.
“I know Leelanau County and I was lost,” Batdorff said. “There were literally hundreds of cars that were lost. I went down dirt roads and two tracks. I was using GPS to find a way to get around this and couldn’t.”
Trevor Tkach, president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism, said the race went off very well, especially considering the magnitude of the event.
He has gotten some calls regarding traffic and will be looking at the route for next year’s event.
“Maybe there’s little tweaks we can make to make it more amenable to locals without compromising the race,” Tkach said. “With any event there’s always room for improvement.”
Lt. Erich Bohrer of the Traverse City Police Department said there were no serious incidents in the city, just problems with traffic congestion.
Leelanau was shut down, as was Front Street, Railroad Avenue, and parts of Division Street and the Parkway, and Eighth Street is torn up, Bohrer said.
“We were doing our best,” Bohrer said. “We have commitments to the Ironman but then also trying to get people out, it was a chore.”
The course will likely need to be modified for next year’s event, he said.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff Lt. Brian Giddis said his department was responsible for Cedar Run Road south of M-72 and didn’t have any issues there.
Lisa Burton lives on M-72 near the intersection of Goodrick Road. Her brother-in-law participated in the Ironman and she waited on the highway for him to go by, cheering when he did.
Burton had a stress-free day.
“We couldn’t leave, but we knew it,” she said.
Batdorff said he supports the event, but changes need to be made for next year.
“It was a phenomenal event, but it left a lot of people lost,” he said.
