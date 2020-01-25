TRAVERSE CITY — Drivers who grumble about backups at the three-way stop at Boardman Avenue and Eighth Street, rejoice: the end is in sight.
Signal mast arms should arrive in the last week of February, Traverse City Engineer Tim Lodge said. The city switched suppliers after another couldn’t deliver until April.
“There are pieces and parts that have been shipped, but we’re waiting for the mast arms, which are the poles that we put everything on,” he said.
The signals should be up by March, Lodge said.
That’ll be just over five months after contractors moved barricades aside on Sept. 25, 2019, to reopen the rebuilt road. The extensive project included repaving the redesigned, three-block stretch and replacing the underground utilities below.
Lodge previously said remaining items include installing benches and trash receptacles.
The Michigan Department of Transportation also is set to upgrade equipment at 21 traffic signal locations in Traverse City, according to a release. They’re on U.S. Highway 31 from South Airport Road to Grandview Parkway, and M-72 from M-22 to Acme. Work starts Monday and is set to wrap Oct. 3.
Upgrades include new traffic sensors, cameras and other equipment so signals will be better timed to real-time traffic conditions, according to the release. MDOT is also adding an Environmental Sensor Station to send weather data and live images to the state’s Mi Drive website, and trip LED “Low Visibility” signs by Grand Traverse Bay between Acme and Holiday Road.
MDOT also will make some pedestrian crossing upgrades as part of the project, including sidewalk repairs, upgrading ramps to Americans with Disabilities Act standards and LED “Yield to Pedestrians” signs at Division Street and Grandview Parkway, according to the release. All told, it’s a $4.9 million project that’ll require some shoulder closures and lane shifts.
