TRAVERSE CITY — You can’t say ‘no’ when everyone else says ‘yes.’
In response to an overachieving elementary class, Jan Cleland wanted to recreate a tradition from her childhood.
The retired school teacher — a self-admitted non risk-taker — decided to step outside of her comfort zone and place a call to the State Theatre to see if it was interested in offering a holiday movie for Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools elementary school students in exchange for the donation of a toy.
Several other phone calls followed and the Traverse City Fire Department Christmas Toy Program returned. It’s been going on for more than a decade with Cleland leading the parade of students a handful of blocks from Immaculate Conception down to the State Theatre.
“I pitched my idea and they immediately said, ‘Yes,’” Cleland recalled. “I called the fire department to see if it was OK with them? ‘Yes.’ Then I called the (GTACS) administration and they said ‘Yes.’
“Then I came back and said, ‘I have to make this happen.’ It’s not about me, it’s about all the people that said, ‘Yes.’”
St. Francis students march down to the State on a Friday in mid-December to watch a Christmas movie with a new toy donation. Police stop traffic so the students can cross Division Street. Onlookers will watch out windows or step out on the street to watch the parade of present-laden pupils go by.
Cleland said the first program was for third, fourth and fifth graders when the trip began “11 or 12 years ago.” The second year there were some 500-600 children participating.
Leading the way is Cleland, who this year dressed as a tree, complete with ‘presents’ under the tree.
“She’s fun to work with; very spirited,” said Keith Fritz, fire inspector with the Traverse City Fire Department. “It’s always fun to see how she’ll be dressed up for the occasion.”
While Cleland leads the way, she said there are so many other people making the day special. Cleland said parents are a big part of the drive as well.
Firefighters greet the students at the State Theatre and pick up the donated toys. Fritz said the drive netted “two pick-up trucks full of toys” this year. The following day turns into a wrapping extravaganza.
Cleland also purchases bicycles at Meijer on Thanksgiving to donate to needy children. She said Meijer donated $50 the first year and this year’s donation was $500. The money bought nine bicycles this year, a figure that’s been as high as 13 other years.
The energetic Cleland said the Christmas Toy Program is all about the spirit of giving and it’s easily apparent.
“I spend my time that morning looking at everybody’s faces,” she said. “I look into their eyes; all of their eyes ... the kids, the volunteers.
“It’s almost indescribable. You see Christmas in there, that’s what you see.”
It’s a look Cleland remembers when she was a child.
Going back to the 1940s, the Traverse City Fire Department would offer a movie downtown for city kids and admission was a gently-used toy.
The fire department collected used toys for the less fortunate. The firefighters would repair and paint toys as needed; others in the area would make dresses and clothing for the dolls.
The toys would fill the fire station on Cass Street. Cleland has newspaper clippings from the 1960s with her father, retired captain Al Cleland, surrounded by piles of gifts to be wrapped and given out.
“There were toys all over the place that we couldn’t have,” Jan Cleland said. “That made quite an impression.”
