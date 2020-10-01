ACME — Two of Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department’s stations will get upgrades ranging from new floor drains to an entirely new floor, dorms and workout room.
Acme Township trustees backed major renovations for Station 11, on Veterans Drive just south of Traverse City, and the new floor drains for Station 9, on High Lake Road. They voted unanimously at their meeting Tuesday, giving the last of three sign-offs the fire department authority needed to finance the projects.
The township runs the department along with East Bay and Garfield townships. They agreed to borrow $350,000 to be paid back over seven years, taking advantage of low interest rates. The remaining $350,000 for the work will come out of the department’s public improvement fund, as previously reported.
Department Chief Pat Parker told them both stations need the work. He told township Trustee Jean Aukerman that construction costs have increased lately for everyone and are unlikely to decrease.
Trustee Darryl Nelson, who along with township Supervisor Doug White represents Acme on the fire department authority board, said no one could foresee the COVID-19-related shutdown. The time the authority spent researching the project likely pushed it back to a time when costs ballooned.
“It’s hard to stomach the cost of this project but it is what it is, and I think I’m as frustrated as anybody with how much these bids came back, but like you said, thankfully the money is cheap, and we have some money set aside,” he said.
Parker reassured Acme trustees that the fire authority hasn’t forgotten about Station Eight, at Acme Township Hall near where M-72 meets U.S. Highway 31. It’s 60-plus years old and its dormitory is a repurposed oil field trailer out back.
The authority’s applying to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development for a loan of up to $5 million to build a new one, Parker said — he figured the project would cost roughly $3.5 million, while the higher amount allows for added expenses. That loan could be paid back over up to 40 years.
“I think that’s the only way we’re able to put up Station Eight, is to take that and spread it out over those amount of years,” he said.
PENINSULA STATION THREE
Grand Traverse Metro’s not the only fire department bordering Traverse City that’s working on its stations. Peninsula Township is building a new one entirely.
Work on the township fire department’s Station Three started a few weeks ago, department Chief Fred Gilstorff said. Its necessity became clear to him shortly after his hire in October 2017.
Crews at the department’s northernmost station in Mapleton currently take around 14 minutes to respond to a call in Old Mission, Gilstorff said. The new station, on Center Road between Swaney and Tompkins roads, should cut that response time down to four.
Minutes matter whether responding to fires or medical emergencies, Gilstorff said — there are no plans to house an ambulance at the new station just yet, but it could in the future and the fire truck there will be equipped for medical first response.
“It’s just going to make us as a department more efficient, we’re going to get to people quicker and that’s the name of the game for us,” he said.
The new station could also improve the Insurance Services Office rating for the township’s north end, township Supervisor Rob Manigold said. It’s a score that many home insurers consider in calculating rates.
Station Three will have two garage bays and quarters for two employees, Gilstorff said. He’s planning to use part-time personnel to staff the new station while continuing to grow the department’s ranks of full-time employees — his aim is to add three more by the end of 2021, bringing the total to 13.
It’s part of a push Manigold said he and other township officials have made for several years to rebuild Peninsula’s once-ailing department.
Former fire Chief Steve Ronk cited lack of support for his plans to revamp the department when he left in February 2016, and three of five township fire board members resigned in protest soon after. Then, the department’s full-time firefighters moved to unionize in April 2016, as previously reported.
Peninsula inked its first contract with the union March 2017, shortly after dissolving the fire board and placing responsibility with the board of trustees. Former member Randy Rittenhouse served as interim chief until Gilstorff’s hire.
Traverse City firefighters gave some extra help from March 2016 to May 2018 while Peninsula Township’s department rebuilt.
Building Station Three is a major step in rebuilding the department, Manigold agreed.
“I would compare our guys to anybody in the county, I think we’ve got the top-of-the-line service, and you know, it’s just a team effort with everybody,” he said.
But building Station Three proved more expensive than originally hoped. Manigold said original estimates put the cost at around $700,000, and a bid for the project came in at over $1 million. Peninsula Township could handle some of the items, like landscaping and installing a fire pole, to hopefully shave down the cost.
Residents are showing support, too, with one anonymous family kicking in $50,000, another gifting $4,000 worth of tools and a funeral home agreeing to donate whatever furniture is needed, Manigold said.
Trustees recently agreed to borrow up to $1.1 million, with the final amount to be determined by how much the project ultimately costs, township Treasurer Brad Bickle said. The exact payment amounts and payback period are to be determined until the cost is known, although the township will pay interest only for the first year while the amount’s being determined.
Manigold said town- ship leaders opted not to pay out of Peninsula’s enterprise fund in case pandemic-related financial problems impact the township in the future.
