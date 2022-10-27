TRAVERSE CITY — A cyclist died after taking a rogue bicycle jump in the trails in the Grand Traverse Commons Recreation and Natural Area.
James L. Musil, a 35-year-old from Farwell, died Oct. 15 at 5:20 p.m. According to the report from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, a witness told deputies, "his friend hit the tree after taking a jump and impacted the tree."
Captain Chris Clark said that Musil was pronounced dead when he arrived at Munson Medical Center.
The medical examiner ruled the death as an accident.
It prompted a warning this week about the dangers of building and riding on the jumps by Garfield Township Supervisor Chuck Korn.
"Township Park Staff has stopped the building use of these rogue trails and jumps by placing obstacles and posting signage," the statement said. "Recently, use of these rogue bicycle jumps resulted in a fatality."
Korn said that despite the park staff's efforts, people keep taking down their signs on the weekends when they are off and creating new obstacles to jump over.
"It's very frustrating," he said. "And now, it's cost someone their life."
Since no one has come forward, Korn said his office is unable to determine who is responsible for creating the bikes trails and jumps.
He said he hopes riders will be more cautious and follow the designated trails.
