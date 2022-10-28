TRAVERSE CITY — The death of a cyclist after taking a rogue bicycle jump on the trails in the Grand Traverse Commons Recreation and Natural Area prompted a warning this week from local officials.
James L. Musil, 35, from Farwell, was pronounced dead Oct. 15 at 5:20 p.m., according to the report from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
A witness told deputies that “his friend hit the tree after taking a jump and impacted the tree.”
Capt. Chris Clark said Musil was pronounced dead on arrival at Munson Medical Center. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident.
But that accident spurred a warning to others this week from Garfield Township Supervisor Chuck Korn who emphasized the dangers of building and riding on jumps.
“Township Park Staff has stopped the building use of these rogue trails and jumps by placing obstacles and posting signage,” the statement said. “Recently, use of these rogue bicycle jumps resulted in a fatality.”
Korn said that, despite park staff efforts, people keep taking down their signs on weekends when the staff is off and creating new obstacles to jump over.
“It’s very frustrating,” he said. “And now it’s cost someone their life.”
Since no one has come forward, Korn said they are unable to determine who is responsible for creating these bike trails and jumps.
Korn said he hopes riders will be more cautious and follow the designated trails.
