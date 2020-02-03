FIFE LAKE — Regulations for medical marijuana businesses looking to open in Fife Lake Township could change — again.
Township trustees will meet Feb. 6 to discuss changing the ordinance’s spacing requirement, township Supervisor Linda Forwerck said.
The current ordinance requires 500 feet between medical marijuana facilities and schools, parks, churches and various other land uses. An applicant is requesting a change to the spacing requirement between facilities and residences, Forwerck said.
That comes after the township already adopted a revised ordinance, changing the application process from first-come, first-served to a lottery. That has one applicant who camped out to apply under the original ordinance fuming.
Sean McInnis said he waited in March 2019 to apply for one of each of the three types of licenses the township opted to allow — provisioning center, grower of up to 500 plants and processor. He had to deal with a potential hurdle, as the building he wants to use is too close to a park according to township rules.
That might not even matter, as now his application is no longer first in line but getting tossed in a pile for a random drawing. He reapplied in January after hearing conflicting information about the new deadline to apply — a township notice states it’s Feb. 17 for a March 18 drawing — and being told the deadline was extended.
Township trustees approved the new ordinance in October to replace one they passed in November 2018, documents show.
Debbie Rodriguez, the township’s zoning administrator and medical marijuana facilities coordinator, said the new ordinance didn’t have a firm due date for applications. The township didn’t establish one until a Jan. 7 meeting with legal counsel. She asked to push back the original drawing date because it coincided with the statewide primary election.
Forwerck said some applicants apparently confused a date set for publishing a legal notice of the lottery drawing with a deadline for applications — McInnis insists he was told there was a 30-day application period.
The whole process has McInnis frustrated and feeling like he’s being targeted and stonewalled, he said. He doesn’t want to start off his relationship with the township on the wrong footing, but he and his attorney aren’t ruling anything out, including legal action.
“My goal with Fife Lake, and I’ve stated it many times, was to have a happy and working relationship with the township, but we are considering all options, absolutely,” he said.
Forwerck denied there’s any animus toward McInnis. Nor was there any kind of ulterior motive behind the ordinance changes, she said.
Township attorney Bryan Graham said the change from first-come, first-served to a lottery was his recommendation.
Fife Lake Township had contracted with Graham’s firm for several years but went with another firm for three years. During that time the township paid a consultant to help draft its medical marijuana ordinances.
Trustees opted to tab Graham’s firm as legal counsel again, after which Graham reviewed the township’s medical marijuana facilities rules on their request, he said.
“I frankly told the township I was not satisfied with the quality of the ordinance,” he said.
Graham said a lottery is more fair, especially to people who are away from town or live elsewhere, and said it’s a better basis to have an opportunity for a license than waiting in line.
Forwerck said any changes the township has made has been with the advice of its legal counsel. She also characterized it as a learning process.
“Medical marijuana was very new, not only to the state of Michigan but to all of us who considered approving it at the local level, whatever that would be, township, village, city — whatever,” she said.
Graham said he’s “flabbergasted” by the criticism leveled at the township board. They should be glad the township is allowing medical marijuana businesses in the first place, as many of his other municipal clients aren’t.
The township doesn’t owe applicants under the original ordinance any special consideration, Graham said.
“They went back and adopted a new ordinance, and they have every legal right to do that,” he said.
McInnis said he and his wife are putting up considerable money on what looks like an increasingly uncertain business venture, after he thought his application was first in line.
He’s incredulous that another change could be coming and feels like the township hasn’t been forthcoming with him when he’s asked about changes to the ordinance.
“I am very skeptical in the process right now, because I feel like there’s been multiple instances where the township could’ve been more transparent with me and could’ve put some of my concerns at ease,” he said. “Every time I swallowed my pride and said, ‘OK, I’m going to give them another chance.’ It just seems like games are being played again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.