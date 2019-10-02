TRAVERSE CITY — “I think it’s a little more than just drywall dust,” and, “I can’t be in here.”
Members of an ad-hoc committee investigating air quality issues inside the Robert P. Griffin Hall of Justice experienced mold and other suspected allergens firsthand Tuesday, during a tour of the facility’s basement.
“We have three commissioners here and two of us just had a reaction,” said County Commission Chair Rob Hentschel. “I think it’s reasonable for employees to expect a healthy work space.”
Commissioners Ron Clous and Betsy Coffia serve on the ad-hoc committee with Hentschel, as do court employees Sherise Shively and Gwen Taylor. At one point during the brief tour, Coffia said she had to leave the area.
“Would testing the whole basement make employees feel better?” she asked.
“Yes,” said Court Administrator Carol Stocking. “I think it would. Will the building ever be allergy-free? I just don’t think that’s possible. There are allergies everywhere. But we do need to address the mold.”
After three anonymous OSHA complaints, and at least two workman’s compensation claims, the committee was formed following Shively’s address to the full commission last month, when she said she and another employee had been sickened by their workplace.
At that Sept. 4 meeting, Shively invited commissioners and county staff to tour the Hall of Justice, and on Tuesday the committee members did just that.
“As you can see,” Facilities Manager Joe Berry said, “there are no active leaks in the mechanical room. We’ve got new concrete. It’s structurally sound. My guys haven’t had any structural concerns whatsoever.”
Visible cracks in the building’s foundation are the result of normal settling and not an indication of a structural problem, Berry said.
The three-level courthouse on Washington St. was a historic Presbyterian church and a Congregational church before being re-purposed into a single building by the county in 2007.
A stone foundation with no exterior mortar, water coming off the roof, and a sprinkler head placed too close to the foundation wall contributed to conditions at the northeast corner of the basement which allowed mold to grow, Berry said.
“You need moisture, cool dark space, and no or low air flow,” Berry said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with mold allergies can have severe reactions when exposed, including lung infections, and chronic obstructive lung disease.
With assistance from County Administrator Nate Alger, the committee is now working its way through a list of employee complaints, such as leaky windows, water-damaged ceiling tiles and occasionally, bats and the droppings the nocturnal animals leave behind.
Seventeen court employees — 11 from the probation department and six from the circuit court — need to be relocated so that Berry can complete remediation and reconstruction. Options for short-term offices were discussed during the tour.
“I don’t want to disrupt the court, or impact the privacy we need for the juvenile holding cell,” Alger said. “These are situations we are going to need to work around.”
The current plan is for some employees to temporarily move to unused offices in the Governmental Center and some to move to the second floor of the courthouse.
“We’re looking at having the reconstruction done by the time the snow comes,” Berry said.
Alger and Berry will also be working with contract cleaner, Porcelain Patrol Solutions, to make sure that regular cleaning is being done properly.
Shively said she’s encouraged by committee members’ response to her complaints and to those made by other court employees.
“I think it took a little while to get going, but this administration does care. They do want to help. They do listen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.