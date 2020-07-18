GAYLORD — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Emmet and Cheboygan counties through 4:45 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
Weather radar equipment detected rotation in the thunderstorm system expected to move through the region over Conway and near Harbor Springs at approximately 40 mph, according to the NWS warning.
Weather officials warned of possible flying debris and expected damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows and vehicles. Tree damage is likely.
Locations expected to be in the path of the storm include Petoskey, Harbor Springs, Indian River, Conway, Aloha, Alanson, Aloha State Park, Topinabee, Burt Lake State Park, Koehler Township, Brutus, Burt Lake, Bay View, Oden and Petoskey State Park, NWS officials said.
