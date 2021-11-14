RAPID CITY — A new application for a controversial RV park proposal near Torch River is getting its first look.
Milton Township Planning Commissioners will talk about a special use permit application for a 70-site RV park on land between Torch River and Miller roads at a special meeting Monday. It’s the second application for the same site owned by Jim and Lori Brewer, who previously applied for a 80-site RV campground there.
That application is the center of three legal battles: Neighbor Terry Roote sued over runoff from the site, Torch Elk Skegemog Alliance sued the Brewers and Antrim Conservation District over environmental impacts after contractors started clearing land before the Brewers had a special use permit, and the Brewers are appealing the township’s rejection of their previous application.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the township hall, 7023 Cherry St., Kewadin. The public can watch and comment remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87696871558, or by calling 646-558-8656, meeting ID 876 9687 1558.
