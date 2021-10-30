TORCH RIVER — Developers planning an RV park near Torch River are appealing Milton Township’s denial of a special use permit, while simultaneously seeking another for a somewhat smaller design.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy ordered the developers and site owners to clean up sediment that ran off the site during two August deluges and into some nearby wetlands and neighboring properties, among other steps.
Land owners Jim and Lori Brewer filed an administrative appeal in 13th Circuit Court in August, less than a month after the Milton Township Planning Commission denied their application for a special land use permit by a 4-0 vote.
Andrew Blodgett, the Brewers’ attorney, argued in the complaint that the denial violated township ordinance, state law and the Constitution because it was too vague, followed improper procedure and sought to impose standards not in township ordinances, among other reasons. He asked Judge Kevin Elsenheimer to reverse the denial or modify the planning commission’s decision.
A message for Blodgett wasn’t returned Friday.
The township in its response denied any allegations of missteps in the denial and asked Elsenheimer to dismiss the appeal — messages for Matthew Vermetten, the township planning commission’s attorney, weren’t returned Friday.
That application was for an 80-site RV park on 10 acres situated between Miller and Torch Lake roads, documents show. It’s just north of a 290-acre preserve owned by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy on land formerly owned by the same trust that sold the smaller parcel to the Brewers in 2017, property records show.
Earlier in October, Brewer filed a new special use permit application, this time for a 70-site RV park on the same land, documents show.
Bill Hefferan, Milton Township Planning Commission’s chairman, said he hasn’t seen the application yet and it won’t be on the commission’s Nov. 9 meeting agenda. He expects to discuss it at a special meeting later in the month, but was unsure of the date and referred the question to township Planner Sara Kopriva, a message for whom wasn’t returned Friday.
The proposed RV park was a lightning rod of contention even before heavy rains sent sediment rushing off the site in 2020 and again in 2021. Neighbor Terry Roote isn’t the least bit elated by the new application having 10 fewer sites, nor is Torch Elk Skegemog Alliance board member Mac Whitehouse.
Roote shared pictures of his yard covered in water the color of chocolate milk, and recalled how the layer of silt that covered it went from a sticky, grease-like layer to one dried and cracked “like the Mojave Desert,” he said. The silt killed his lawn and a perennial garden once part of a local garden tour.
Sediment started running onto Roote’s property not long after the developer cleared trees from the neighboring parcel, which they did without a special land use permit from the township, he said. He’s still in a legal battle with the Brewers over what he contends is about $140,000 in damage to his property from the runoff. That lawsuit is set to go to trial mid-November.
“I never had clay on my property, I don’t want it on my property,” he said. “I just want it removed, I want it remediated.”
EGLE in an Aug. 26 violation notice to Brewer ordered him to submit plans showing how he would keep sediment from running off the property and onto neighboring properties or surface waters, and to send in plans to clean up what already had.
Scott Dean, an EGLE spokesperson, said the department received a written response and corrective action plan on Sept. 7.
“Since acknowledging the written response and the corrective action plan, EGLE staff have been out to the site to observe the progress and have received updates from the Antrim County Soil Erosion Agency and the owner on the progress made,” he said in an email.
Roote said he’s seen signs of work, including truckloads of earth brought in, grass seed mats and other erosion controls on the slopes. But he’s still concerned about the impacts of an RV park on the property next to his, both from a noise standpoint and an environmental one.
“The biggest concern I have is the groundwater contamination, because ... if they’re going to have 70 trailers up there on top of this hill, the water table along the lake properties there is very shallow and all that septic and sewage is going to end up in peoples’ groundwater,” he said.
Whitehouse said that along with other impacts like pedestrian traffic and a strain on already taxed police and fire services, he and other alliance members also fear what the RV park’s septic system could do to groundwater. He acknowledged the developer received a permit for its septic system before but he and other alliance members are concerned over what could happen if the system malfunctions or sewage seeps under neighboring properties.
Torch Elk Skegemog Alliance has its own legal fight with the Brewers and Antrim Conservation District, which handles soil erosion and sedimentation control under contract for Antrim County, as previously reported.
Whitehouse said he hopes township planning commissioners turn down the new permit like they did the previous one, and that Elsenheimer rules in the township’s favor.
“We all support thoughtful development and an RV park could easily be developed on some other site,” he said. “If the developer wanted to build some private homes on this site, that would be fine, but the two plans that have been submitted really are not acceptable.”
