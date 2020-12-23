TORCH RIVER — A beautiful stretch of shoreline property within the region’s Chain of Lakes will be forever protected by a local conservation group.
A large donation to nonprofit Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy will be used to preserve a 290-acre tract alongside the Torch River in Antrim County. The land includes 1,700 feet along the riverbank flanked by wetlands and a steep ridge visible from miles away.
Skegemog Point residents Marty and Valerie Cotanche donated $1 million to complete the fundraising goal for the project, the permanent protection of the land long-stewarded by conservationist Bill Weiss as his family’s homestead.
The preserve was the latest to reach its fundraising goal among the dozens in the conservancy’s ongoing Campaign for Generations.
Glen Chown, the conservancy’s executive director, said the nature preserve will be protected and available to the public thanks to the generosity of both the Cotanches and their donation and Weiss, who sold the land at a discount.
“We have been working with Bill towards the protection of this property for decades, and I’m so thrilled we could make it one of the centerpiece projects of our Campaign for Generations,” Chown said.
The nature preserve features hardwood forests, hemlock groves nestled against the ridge slopes and a tiny island of large white pines. The undeveloped land serves in a valuable watershed role, officials said, filtering water runoff that drains into the Chain of Lakes at the spot between Torch and Skegemog lakes.
“I think it’s wonderful. I think it’s a meaningful step in preserving our beautiful northern Michigan properties,” Valerie Cotanche said.
“The waterfront has been developed and next will be the view properties,” Marty Cotanche said.
The couple said they can see the now-preserved land from their home across Lake Skegemog.
Weiss said he’s thrilled to know the land will be forever protected.
“I just didn’t want to see this place developed. I’ve seen it happen all over the country,” he said in a conservancy newsletter article. “If I didn’t sell it to the conservancy, it would eventually have turned into hundreds of home sites.”
Steve Lagerquist, land steward for the conservancy, said the plan is for nearly 4 miles of sustainable trails to be built in 2021 and then opened to the public, perhaps in time for the autumn color season.
He said about 1.25 miles of existing trails at the property will be folded into the new trail system. The trails which will be meant for hiking three seasons of the year and non-groomed skiing and snowshoeing in winter, Lagerquist said.
“We suspect there will be a lot more people who visit there than even we anticipate,” he said.
The land steward and trail specialist said the site features the largest ridge on the northern shore of Lake Skegemog and offers ideal habitat for bird-watching and landscape gazing.
The preserve is expected to be named Torch River Ridge Nature Preserve: A Cotanche Family Legacy, while the trail system will be named in honor of the Weiss family.
Those who want to learn more about the conservancy’s ongoing fundraising campaign can visit https://www.gtrlc.org/campaign-for-generations online, while those who are interested in volunteering with trail building can call 231-929-7911 or send email to jthroop@gtrlc.org.
