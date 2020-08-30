TORCH RIVER — The historically sandy bottom of of Torch Lake has literally grown rather murky.
The famous turquoise waters — which have repeatedly earned the up north inland lake rankings on “most beautiful lake” lists — now appear more brown. There’s a reason: Brown algae mats are growing in greater abundance.
Lakeshore residents want to pinpoint the cause of the algae outbreaks and determine a way to eradicate the mushy, squishy stuff from their beloved Torch Lake.
Cousins Rick Welsh and David Schowalter are among those raising concerns and awareness of the literal, growing problem.
“It started to get noticed about 10 years ago,” said Welsh, a part-time lakeshore resident who works downstate as a environmental chemist and toxicologist.
But now the “golden-brown algae” grows in thick mats and sticks to the otherwise sugar-sand lake bottom.
“It’s oozy, yucky and mucky,” Welsh said. “It easily comes up when disturbed.”
Welsh can see the effects of the algae mats from his generational family cottage, but the scene is much worse at his cousin’s shoreline home.
“It’s getting bad in the whole lake, but my bottom looks like brown shag carpet,” Schowalter said. “We miss the sugar sand.”
He said raking and power washing the lake bottom helps keep the brown algae at bay. He’s determined to keep a clean area for his grandchildren’s use, Schowalter said.
“It keeps blooming, though,” he said. “A week later, it’s back. It’s Torch lake whack-a-mole that I’m playing.
“Not only is it gross to swim in — it’s slimy and terrible — but the lake’s colors are muted and even dirty-looking,” Schowalter said.
Welsh, a board member for the Torch Lake Protection Alliance, said the nonprofit organization is paying for at least $30,000 toward a study into the lake’s water chemistry and having an algae analysis conducted.
Lake advocates suspect the cause may be excess phosphorus and nutrients getting into the water from both lawn fertilizers and shoreline septic systems.
Becky Norris, board member for the Three Lakes Association — a nonprofit focused on Lake Bellaire, Clam Lake and Torch Lake — said that organization began to study the brown algae issue in 2014 and 2015.
“It’s not just a Torch-limited problem. It’s also in Lake Charlevoix, Lake Leelanau — it’s all over the place,” she said.
“The reason people on Torch Lake noticed it ... was because of its colors. Instead of Caribbean blue, it began to look more blue-greenish,” Norris said.
Results of the dual investigations into Torch Lake’s water chemistry and the algae analysis are expected this autumn, Welsh said.
The nonprofit hired consultants with Environmental Consulting & Technology, Inc., out of Traverse City to do the water chemistry analysis and scientists at PhycoTech, Inc., of St. Joseph, to study the algal biology.
State regulators with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, said they haven’t received any complaints about algae in Torch Lake in some time. But brown algae may not actually be a problem, officials said.
“It does sound like it’s a non-harmful form of algae,” said Nick Assendelft, DEGLE spokesman.
That type of algae does not emit toxins and actually indicate a low-nutrient lake, he said state experts have determined.
Anyone who wishes to report suspicious-looking algal blooms can call 1-800-662-9278 or send email to algaebloom@michigan.gov, Assendelft said.
Meanwhile, the cousins who grew up swimming in Torch Lake said they are eager for answers to these ecological questions that bloomed from the brown algae beds.
“It’s beyond shocking. It’s unbelievable. This is a big, freshwater basin. If it can happen in Torch, look out Great Lakes,” Schowalter said. “We need to make Torch blue again because it’s gone. It’s just really bad.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.