KINGSLEY — Right around this time in 2018, dots started to connect.
Those dots soon turned into a clearer picture of abuse when two victims of Karl A. Hartman, the former longtime educator at Kingsley Area Schools, began sharing stories with each other during a Dec. 26, 2018, Christmas party at Hartman’s house — stories that were far too similar.
Nearly a year later and after 11 months of investigation and litigation, Hartman is behind bars. He’ll remain there for the next three to five years after being convicted on three counts of second-degree assault with a sexual intent against two students in 2004.
The allegations of sex crimes Hartman committed during his 31 years as both a teacher and principal took over the collective consciousness of Kingsley and fractured the small, northern Michigan community. It is a community that is just beginning to heal, a prospect made difficult as those who decry Hartman battle with those who still support him.
Kingsley Keith Smith said many people have struggled to reconcile the Karl Hartman they know — the teacher, principal, mentor, shaper of young minds, pillar in the community — with the Karl Hartman charged with and convicted of “these horrific crimes.”
“People are faced with, ‘How does somebody who I think I know get accused of these things that are so contrary to the person I know?’” Smith said in late November. “You had people who said, ‘No way. This never could have happened.’ There were people who, 100 percent, supported the victims and said there’s no incentive for the boys to come forward because there’s nothing to gain.
“That rift, from the beginning, was there and pretty pronounced in the community.”
Smith placed Hartman on leave Jan. 9 after learning of allegations from one of the victim’s fathers that Hartman had fondled another boy’s genitalia while they were in bed together during a sleepover in 2009. An investigation into the matter began the same day, and Grand Traverse County sheriff’s deputies arrested Harman two weeks later, Jan. 22, on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors.
Those charges grew to 11, including two first-degree CSC counts, as more accusers stepped forward to recount their stories.
Detective Mike Matteucci, the lead investigator in the case, said the sexual nature of the accusations along with a male abuser made coming forward for the male victims even more difficult.
“Some of the victims who eventually came forward were very thankful that the initial few young men were brave enough to come forward and start this process,” Matteucci said previously. “Many of them had been living with this for a long time, and it gave them a voice and the courage to come forward also.”
Hartman accepted a plea bargain Oct. 4. Shawn Worden, Hartman’s attorney, said it was an offer Hartman couldn’t pass up as he was facing 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the first-degree CSC charge.
“When a prosecutor stacks eight cases against you now, 11 previously, and then there’s additional alleged six or seven victims, they just say they’re going to try them at the same time and try them back to back to back and say, ‘Even if you win, we’re going to come with another set of cases’ — it’s very daunting,” Worden said after the plea. “The decision-making process was that this ends it and it controls the maximum, the worst-case scenario.”
Grand Traverse County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Attwood called the conviction “a victory for the victims.”
“They feel vindicated in coming forward, that they were believed, that he admitted to doing what he did, that he is no longer a principal and no longer in a position to do this to other kids,” Attwood said. “People will be made aware that he was convicted of this offense and that he can’t be trusted around children.”
Further charges against Hartman could be right around the corner.
Matteucci continued the investigation when another accuser came forward after the plea agreement. Few details have been released about the nature of the charges, but Capt. Randy Fewless said they are similar to the previous allegations.
Attwood said last week the prosecutor’s office has received the report and will take a closer look at it in January.
One chapter of the Hartman saga might be closed, but it’s possible another is being written.
