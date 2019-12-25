TRAVERSE CITY — It’s been a busy year for area entrepreneurs hoping to break into the marijuana business.
Thirteen medical marijuana licenses have been issued in Traverse City, with a few of the businesses set to open soon.
Two businesses in Kalkaska have received recreational licenses — one to transport the drug and another to hold events where people can partake.
In Honor, one medical marijuana license has been given out, with the business hoping to open soon and someday also sell recreational cannabis.
State voters approved Proposal 1, the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act, in November 2018. It allows for the legal use of the drug in the state, as well as for businesses that grow, sell, test and transport marijuana.
Traverse City received 72 eligible applicants for medical marijuana licenses, all of which paid a $5,000 non-refundable fee. The 13 applicants that were given licenses through the city were chosen lottery-style from a five-gallon bucket. They had six months to comply with regulations and to obtain a license through the state, which costs an additional $6,000, also non-refundable.
The city recently extended a year-long moratorium on recreational — or adult use — marijuana for at least another six months until zoning rules can be written for the businesses.
The state began accepting applications for recreational cannabis licenses Nov. 1 and so far has received about 85 applications from the few municipalities that have not opted out. As of mid-December, 29 licenses for the businesses had been granted across the state.
But while Proposal 1 was approved by 56 percent of voters statewide, only 28 municipalities across the state have opted into recreational marijuana, while 1,420 have opted out. By law, a municipality must opt out of recreational marijuana if it doesn’t want the drug sold for recreational use.
Adult-use businesses will pay a 6 percent sales tax and a 10 percent excise tax, with a portion of that given back to communities for roads, schools, townships and counties.
David Harns, a spokesperson for the Marijuana Regulatory Agency, said the state is still getting and will continue to get applications.
Real Leaf Solutions in Kalkaska Village has a marijuana event organizer license, which allows for those over 21 to buy and use the drug at a public event. Another business, All Green Transport LLC, got a license to transport marijuana.
Northport in October became the only municipality in Leelanau County to support recreational marijuana when it passed ordinances opting into both medical and recreational marijuana.
Nobody has yet expressed interest in opening a provisioning center in the village.
But one local attorney has asked the council to repeal both ordinances and adopt another prohibiting the establishments. He has said if that is not done, he’ll petition to have the ordinance placed on the ballot for the next regular election.
In Benzie County’s Crystal Lake Township the pot issue went on the ballot in August after 30 registered voters signed a petition for the township to opt out of the businesses. The ban was approved on a vote of 145 to 107.
In Benzonia Township, the only township in Benzie to allow recreational marijuana, the Lume Cannabis Company was given a license earlier this year to sell medical marijuana.
