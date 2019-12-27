TRAVERSE CITY — It’s an environmental buzzword and an acronym — PFAS — the emerging contaminant showing up in water, soils and even bloodstreams across Michigan and around the world.
From military installations and airports to manufacturing plants and far-flung rural places, PFAS contamination is showing up all over the place. These chemicals are resistant to heat, water and oil and have been used for decades in hundreds of industrial applications and consumer products such as furniture fabrics, food packaging, clothing and water, grease or stain-resistant materials.
PFAS chemicals have been found both in the environment and in blood samples of the general United States population. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has also detected PFAS chemicals in the American food supply.
PFAS is an acronym for a family of thousands of man-made per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, now considered a worldwide emerging contaminant after decades of common use.
In Michigan, state officials worked this year to establish enforceable drinking water standards for PFAS chemicals, a process expected to wrap up next year.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered draft regulations be established by Oct. 1 and final rules on the books by April 2020.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency authorities continue to maintain their lifetime drinking water health advisory level at 70 parts per trillion and this year set it as a preliminary remediation goal — a concentration level widely criticized by both health and environmental advocates.
In Michigan, the recommended levels are much lower than the EPA’s lifetime health advisory level: 8 ppt for PFOA and 16 ppt for PFOS, the two most commonly found PFAS chemicals.
If the proposed state rules are finalized next year, the tougher restrictions will supersede federal standards.
On the national scene, Michigan’s junior U.S. Sen. Gary Peters has pushed for heightened federal standards, increased federal dollars for research and cleanup, and improved coordination between states and Department of Defense officials. He hailed recent efforts in this month’s national defense bill to phase out firefighting foam with PFAS from military sites.
“Michigan communities, families and our military are being harmed by PFAS contamination. While I am pleased this includes provisions to phase out firefighting foam with PFAS and improve coordination between the Department of Defense and states on remediation efforts, there is no question we have more work to do,” Peters said. “I will continue pushing the Trump Administration to help clean up contaminated sites and establish drinking water standards and look for opportunities to address this issue for Michigan in the Senate.”
Disconcertingly, the Great Lakes State was flagged this year by a Washington, D.C.-based agency as home to more PFAS contamination sites than anywhere else in the country. That’s turned out to be a misnomer, though.
What’s accurate is that Michigan has identified more PFAS contamination sites than any other state because environmental and natural resources officials have been and continue to actively look for them here, said Steve Sliver, executive director of the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team.
“Michigan is clearly out in front in rapidly identifying issues with PFAS we have to deal with,” he said. “Michigan is the only state that’s tested all public drinking water supplies.”
Sliver came to Traverse City early this year to talk at a public forum about pollution with PFAS. By year’s end, he said he’s eager for public feedback on the proposed state rules for drinking water levels.
There are three public hearings scheduled in January, Jan. 8 in Grand Rapids, Jan. 14 in Ann Arbor and Jan. 16 in Roscommon.
While the largest known PFAS contamination sites in Michigan are at the Wolverine plant in Kent County and the decommissioned Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda, even northern Michigan residents are finding the toxic stuff in their groundwater.
Hundreds of Grayling Township residents in Crawford County are impacted by PFAS contamination in their groundwater, pollutants trickled off of the Michigan Army National Guard’s Camp Grayling facility. Decades’ worth of fire-fighting training by thousands of military and first response officials placed PFAS directly into the environment.
In fact, Camp Grayling was home this year to a pilot study by companies Arcadis and Pace Analytical to conduct a real-time PFAS analysis project to map a plume of the contaminant in groundwater. It was the initial in-field use of a mobile PFAS laboratory since its technology received federal accreditation.
Also, 12 homes in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township will receive municipal water connections through a $75,000 state grant awarded this year, combined with matching dollars from both the county and township. PFAS chemicals have been in the water table in a neighborhood near Blair Elementary since 1995, when firefighters used PFAS-laced foam on a fire at nearby Carl’s Retreading.
Those dozen homes will be able to come off the PFAS filtration systems installed through the local health department at their kitchen sinks.
Grayling Township residents, however, continue to await a municipal water supply solution to be reached between the township and military officials. Residents there continue to use either bottled water or filtered water from the kitchen sink to avoid ingesting PFAS chemicals.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
