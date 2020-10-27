TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College’s new president earned high marks after nearly a year on the job.
Nick Nissley, who started Jan. 1, was given his first evaluation Monday, earning top ratings of ‘outstanding’ and ‘highly effective’ in nearly every category from every trustee.
“We had a successful first evaluation of our president Nick Nissley and look forward to our next evaluation,” said Chris Bott, board chairman.
The evaluation took about half an hour and was done in closed session per Nissley’s request at the regular NMC Board of Trustees meeting. Trustee Mike Estes was absent.
“Nick has not only been able to maintain momentum under the current situation, but has also overseen a major pivot with our delivery of education services to our students,” Bott wrote in his evaluation comments. “He has also assumed the role of the voice of NMC in our community.”
The board approved a two-year contract for Nissley in October 2019. He is paid $185,000 per year and receives another $1,000 per month allowance for vehicle expenses.
The contract outlines that Nissley will be paid $190,000, plus the same cost-of-living increases given to other college staff and executives for the calendar year 2021. The raise is contingent on a satisfactory annual review.
“In feedback from the community, and from the board, I have not heard anything negative about his performance or about him,” said Trustee Kennard Weaver. “He stepped into a situation that no one could have foreseen and handled it very well.”
Nissley was rated in three areas — maintaining momentum, building relationships with both campus and community members, and building knowledge and expertise about NMC as a community college along with other Michigan community colleges and related legislative structures.
Trustee Janie McNabb said that Nissley is approachable, listens well, and sees value in everyone’s perspectives.
“Nick appears to be a natural when it comes to relationship-building,” she wrote.
Nissley, who is NMC’s 11th president, came from the The School for Creative & Performing Arts in Cincinnati, where he was executive director. He was one of eight candidates who were interviewed. In all, the college received 67 applications for the post.
In other business at Monday’s regular board meeting, NMC received a clean opinion from Plante Moran in its annual audit. This is the first time the entire audit was done remotely, said Katie Thornton, CPA and partner with the company.
College officials also reported that a total of $1.52 million was given out in scholarships this year compared to $1.4 million last year. In all, 1,149 students — or about 25 percent — were given scholarships compared to 662 last year, at an average amount of $1,180 per student.
The college also dispersed $835,590 in federal CARES Act emergency grants to 479 students, at an average amount of $1,744. NMC received $1.1 million to be given directly to students for expenses related to the disruption in their education.
Nissley reported that since school started this fall a total of four students and one employee tested positive for COVID-19. Information on all positive cases is available at a COVID-19 Dashboard at the NMC website.
Nissley said, with the expected spike in cases in the region this fall, the college is “doubling down” on what it’s been doing.
“We want to be sure that the hard work that has given us these numbers continues through to the Thanksgiving break,” Nissley said.
Students will not return to campus after Thanksgiving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.