TRAVERSE CITY — The inaugural Ironman 70.3 event held in August was by many accounts a success.
It showcased the region for thousand of athletes like Matt Hanson, who took a first place medal and $6,000 back to Iowa. It brought millions of tourist dollars to the area and spectators lined the streets cheering participants who tackled a 1.2-mile swim in West Grand Traverse Bay, a 56-mile bike through Leelanau and Benzie counties and a 13.1-mile run around Boardman Lake.
The next Ironman takes place Aug. 20, with its 2,500 race slots selling out in one day.
But not everyone is looking forward to another Ironman event, including many Leelanau County residents who were unable to get in or out of the county for the duration of the race. Some spent hours waiting to cross M-72 or attempting to get around using back roads, with some going in circles or getting lost.
Leelanau County commissioners have questioned why no permits were sought for the road closures. They also questioned who had the authority to close them and whether one jurisdiction can request road closures in another jurisdiction.
The Michigan Department of Transportation was initially blamed, but according to state law it has no jurisdiction over road closures in a non-motorized race.
Lack of communication regarding routes and detours by all of those involved in the Traverse City Tourism-sponsored event has also been blamed.
The county board is seeking answers and in November approved a resolution asking for a complaint to be filed with the state attorney general. The resolution also asked for state legislators Sen. Curt VanderWall and Rep. Jack O’Malley to request an AG opinion on the matter.
Leelanau Administrator Chet Janik met with VanderWall earlier this month.
“He agrees it’s an issue,” Janik said. “Once again, we’re not opposed to Ironman. We just want to make sure the right process is followed.”
The Michigan State Police agreed to do traffic control during the event and has taken a lot of heat for its poor planning and execution of race routes. An internal investigation done by the MSP showed it was not involved in determining the routes.
Many officers were not from the area and were unfamiliar with the roads. They were sworn at by angry motorists, with one rammed by an irate 82-year-old driver from Empire.
One complaint about the MSP fielded by county commissioners was that a Cedar Area Fire & Rescue ambulance carrying a critical patient with its lights and siren activated was not allowed to cross M-72 during the race.
The MSP investigation determined the patient was not a ‘priority one’ emergency, the lights and siren were not on, and that MSP personnel talked to the ambulance driver, who told them it wasn’t an emergency. The vehicle was rerouted.
The department also did not call the transport in on an emergency line set up prior to the race.
Cedar Fire Chief Chris Comeaux initially said the MSP report was false.
He later conceded the patient was not deemed critical, but should have been.
Planners of the 2020 Ironman have said they are working out the kinks for next year’s event.
