TRAVERSE CITY — In-depth reporting earned the Traverse City Record-Eagle a slew of awards, including the top spot, as judged by the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors.
The annual APME awards put the Record-Eagle first in its division for General Excellence for reporting in 2022.
The Record-Eagle also won the estimable Public Service award for the “Unguarded” series, a nine-month in-depth examination of persistent flaws in the state’s court-run guardian and conservator programs by Senior Reporter Mardi Link and former Report for America journalist Luca Powell.
And, for its dogged efforts to overcome obstacles in gathering information, the Record-Eagle won the First Amendment Award, beating out all competing news organizations, regardless of size, throughout Michigan.
This award was presented for distinguished contributions to freedom of the press, exemplifying the spirit and intent of the First Amendment.
Judges said the winning work demonstrated the ability to fulfill a critical public service role, committing all necessary resources to ensure the unrestricted flow of information vital to free society. In so doing, they said, the Record-Eagle “served the public and honored journalism.”
“These awards tell us that we’re reaching a level of quality — pretty much across the board — as we strive for our No. 1 goal: To serve the community,” Executive Editor Rebecca Pierce said. “It’s great to get this affirmation of our work.”
Record-Eagle staff also earned a number of individual and group awards, including sweeps of all top places in Best Illustration or Graphic (“What’s in a name? Use of slur in 31 state features,” first; “District enrollment change since 2012,” second); Best Full Page Design (Brian Steele, Aly Kleidon, Jess Protetch); and Editorial Writing (Andy Taylor, first; Rebecca Pierce, second; Allison Batdorff, third).
Other first-place finishes include Investigative Reporting (“Election conspiracy theories flutter around Cross Village break-in case” by Mardi Link); Feature Writing to Patti Brandt Burgess; Digital Presentation (Andy Taylor); Sports Story “Piecing life back together: Community, student-athletes in Gaylord help clean up town after tornado” by Brendan Quealy); Spot News (“Kingsley superintendent resigns in $696K buyout” by former staffer Grace George); Jordan Travis for Headline Writing; Jan-Michael Stump for Best Feature Photo; and ETC writer Troy Reimink for Column Writing.
Second-place finishers were Spot News coverage of the plane crash at the Grand Traverse Civic Center by Jordan Travis; Investigative Reporting for coverage on the Village Apartments rehab by Mardi Link; Sports Feature for ”Comeback Kid” by James Cook; and Mark Urban for Headline Writing.
Third-place awards also went to two former RFA reporters, Luca Powell in Business Writing, and Sierra Clark for Feature Writing; and to Senior Reporter Mardi Link for Column Writing.
“It’s always humbling to receive recognition from your peers, but it’s also very rewarding to know our team’s work is respected,” said Record-Eagle Publisher Paul Heidbreder. “What’s most important to me is that our readers know that our newsroom team works tirelessly to cover the issues that affect them every day.
“Our readers have a team of journalists watching their back and committed to serving them every single day.”
