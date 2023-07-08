TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City’s Top Comics was visited by industry giant and DC Comics President Jim Lee on Friday.
Lee’s visit was planned on short notice and was highly anticipated, leading to hundreds of calls in the week leading up to it, said Top Comics co-owner Doug Mead.
"Obviously it’s wonderful," said Mead. "I wish I had 2 hours with him myself."
Free vouchers were distributed Wednesday to reserve the chance to meet briefly with Lee and request an autograph.
"We will do all we can to allow as many people to meet Mr. Lee safely and ensure the best experience for as many people as possible," said an announcement posted to the shop’s social media page prior to the event.
Lee was born in Seoul, South Korea, in 1964, according to the DC Comics website. He grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, and started at Marvel Comics, becoming known for drawing Punisher and X-Men comics. His "X-Men Vol. 2 #1" remains the best-selling comic book of all time. In the late 1990s Lee moved to DC Comics and began drawing Batman comics, eventually teaming up with the legendary Frank Miller for All Star Batman & Robin, the Boy Wonder.
“This is so exciting,” said Jodie Pascal Brandt, a local Top Comics follower. "Mr. Lee's X-Men art really cemented me as a lifelong fan when I began reading comic books as a kid in the '90s."
Bill West opened Top Comics in 1988 as Top of the Ninth, dealing primarily in sports cards and memorabilia. Mead and Mike Akerley took over operations after West died in 2006 and later relocated to 966 W. South Airport Road, shifting focus to comics along the way.
For Friday’s event the shop’s parking lot was converted to a waiting area where fans chatted before their minute with Lee. Akerly said fans were in good spirits, enjoying the day’s perfect weather conditions. He said Lee was gracious and generous with his time, and that he enjoyed Traverse City.
“He loves it,” he said. “He’s been touristing it up.”
Fans thanked Lee, Akerly and Mead after the event via social media.
“This was epic,” said Joe Lalonde. "Thank you so much for putting this together. It was great chatting with Mr Lee, letting him know how he impacted my childhood.”
“I enjoyed talking about the event while picking up comics as it was coming together, met some great people in line, and was grateful to Jim Lee for taking the time to have a quick chat with everyone,” said Douglas Brown. “Great experience all around.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.