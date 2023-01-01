Top 10 Stories of 2022

TRAVERSE CITY — New Year’s Day is the time to look back on the moments that moved us, either to tears or to action, in the past year.
In 2022, a tornado destroyed homes and businesses in Gaylord, elected representatives made controversial decisions with taxpayer dollars and efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 waned, even as the social and economic impacts of the pandemic continued to burden Americans everywhere.
Record-Eagle investigations from the past year unveiled the shortcomings of the state’s juvenile justice system and the criminal activity within the world of guardianship. Other reporting shed light on the gaps in mental health services in the region and the continuing impacts of destructive and racist U.S. policies on Native American populations.
The region also participated in an election in November that brought shifts in local representation, a flipped state legislature and the passage of Proposal 3. Conspiracy theories and accusations of fraud related to the 2020 election also continued to make the news in 2022 as well.
As 2022 came to a close, the Record-Eagle news staff looked back on the top stories of the year and compiled them into the list below.
10. Kids in Crisis: Juvenile justice system overwhelmed
This fall, a joint investigation between the Record-Eagle and Interlochen Public Radio looked into how the juvenile justice system in northern Michigan is experiencing a crisis.
Family court administrators in Leelanau, Grand Traverse and Antrim counties all share the same issue: when a child enters the court system, there are no available detention or mental health beds to put them in.
In this three-part series, we heard from a mom and her son, who was admitted to the emergency room and kept there for months because there were no facilities in the state that would take him; a father who joined Governor Whitmer’s Task Force on Juvenile Justice after seeing how the system affected his family when his son was arrested for the first time and a Grand Traverse County family court employee who said she sometimes has to make dozens of calls in order to find just one open bed.
Earlier this summer, and after more than nine months of deliberation, the task force released its findings and recommendations.
It identified 10 dangerous gaps in the system, including a lack of strong policy, data collection and funding incentives that could prevent kids from entering the system in the first place and ensure kids get the help they need when they do enter the system.
Each problem that was identified included potential solutions.
The task force went so far as to recommend barring out-of-home detention, except in cases of “imminent threats to public safety.” That recommendation meant that behavioral health episodes, such as the ones Cole Williams’ and Carries’ sons had experienced, would not immediately result in either child being locked up.
Dr. Paul Elam, task force member and chief strategy officer for the Michigan Public Health Institute, said initiatives like this are crucial because of the severe lack of centralized data collection — a problem persists throughout the system in all aspects of the task force’s findings.
“We’re not measuring anything,” Elam said. “And, until now, we’ve not even made investments to measure things.”
These recommendations have not yet been implemented into statewide policies, and they are currently awaiting approval from the state legislature.
9. Pandemic loosens grip; effects linger When 2022 began, the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to be gaining momentum once again.
The omicron variant, identified in the waning months of 2021, reached northern Michigan by the first week of the year, while the state was already experiencing a post-holiday surge in cases. By mid-January, hospitalizations were up throughout the Munson Healthcare network, with 50 people reported in hospital beds at Munson Medical Center. During that time, the positivity rate in the region was close to 18 percent.
That trend didn’t last forever, and cases began to dip again as the pandemic neared its two-year mark. By February Munson had downgraded its pandemic response status from red to orange. But the region saw several smaller spikes throughout the remainder of the year, and was not completely immune to some of the other lasting effects of the virus.
Early in the year, we reported that many COVID-19-related deaths may have gone uncounted, as the amount of excess deaths associated with other causes, like liver failure and heart disease, skyrocketed during the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated 8,397 COVID-19 associated excess deaths had occurred statewide by the start of the year.
Throughout the year, area health officials reported vaccination rates remained “steady,” even as additional booster shots became available to more groups of people. That includes the bivalent booster shot, designed to better protect against the omicron variant, which became available in the latter half of the year.
As of December, the Grand Traverse County Health Department was reporting 60 percent of the eligible population had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services also discontinued most of its contact tracing efforts this year — not necessarily because of decreased risk, but because it became harder to keep an accurate record of cases. In part because of the rise in at-home testing, but also as a result of “pandemic fatigue” among the public, causing them to forgo testing altogether.
Still, health officials continued to use other methods to track the spread of the virus, including weekly testing of Traverse City’s wastewater by the Great Lakes Environmental Center. That effort, funded by a September 2020 grant from the CDC, could identify changes in the levels of coronavirus particles found in sewage, even as other monitoring methods fell by the wayside.
Grant money for the project will run out in the coming year, but experts say the method will be useful in future efforts to test for pathogens.
Several COVID-era relief programs also drew to a close this year, leaving gaps in aid for many in northern Michigan. Those assistance efforts included such programs as the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) Program, through the Michigan State Housing and Development Authority, which helped residents who were behind on their rent or utilities payments.
8. Guardianship system holes, crimes exposed Decades of reform attempts by governors, attorneys general and legislators have so far failed to alter the Michigan judiciary, which controls court-ordered guardianship and conservatorship in the state.
During a nine-month investigation, Record-Eagle reporters combed through probate records in 12 counties and found lax oversight by an overwhelmed court system that lets bad actors harm the vulnerable.
Michigan has no rules governing who can serve as an appointed guardian, as long as the person is older than 18. Vulnerable adults appointed a guardian or conservator often have little control over some of the most important decisions in their life — like where they live, who they can see, and how their savings are spent.
In Harbor Springs, for example, a court-appointed conservator took a 95-year-old man’s debit card on a shopping spree at vape shops, fast food and Victoria’s Secret.
And in Roscommon, a judge appointed a series of guardians for an 82-year-old woman recovering from a stroke, one of whom was later investigated by the Michigan State Police after accusations she spent $9,000 of the elderly woman’s money on cell phones, lottery tickets and large cash withdrawals at an ATM inside a casino.
The case showed how trying to move out of court-ordered oversight, even when warranted, can be fraught with problems, both personal and financial.
Probate courts are only responsible for monitoring whether guardians and conservators file documents on time and that these documents are sent to “interested parties.”
It’s those interested parties — a spouse, a daughter or son, siblings or staff with a government benefit agency like Social Security — and not the court who bear responsibility for ferreting out wrongdoing.
These interested parties, however, may not even know they have the right to object to discrepancies.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in 2019 announced guardianship and conservatorship would be examined as part of her Elder Abuse Task Force, she and several state supreme court judges traveled around the state on a listening tour and the task force has since issued three sets of initiatives.
The task force also added a library of free, online educational videos, Nessel twice testified in front of the state house judiciary committee, but much of the legislation proposed to reform the system has languished and is yet to be voted on.
7. Mental health care crisis
Since the start of the pandemic, the need for mental health services has grown, but mental health institutions in the region, especially psychiatric services, oftentimes did not have the capacity to address this growing need.
In February, the Record-Eagle reported that organizations like Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority and Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan reported higher numbers of young people seeking mental health services since the start of the pandemic.
However, there are only 48 state hospital beds for children in Michigan, none of which are located in northern Michigan. Many children who are brought to the Munson Medical Center emergency department sometimes wait for a psychiatric bed for up to three weeks.
Beyond youth, representatives from several agencies serving those with mental health issues, substance use disorder and developmental disabilities told a listening session hosted by Grand Traverse County in September that services in the area are siloed, sparse, under-funded and short-staffed.
In the past year, state and local policymakers attempted to address these shortcomings.
State lawmakers introduced and passed several bills that would allocate more funding to improving mental health services in schools, including parts of the 2022 state school aid act. Schools in the region also used COVID dollars as well as local grants to set up health and wellness initiatives, open health clinics at school or hire more counselors and social workers.
In December, the Grand Traverse County Commission approved $5 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to go towards mental health infrastructure across the county.
County commissioners have also been critical of NLCMHA’s ability to address the needs of county residents, and are currently working with multiple counties in the authority to rewrite the NLCMHA’s defining document.
6. EF-3 tornado rips through Gaylord In May, the community of Gaylord and some surrounding areas watched a rare E-3 tornado tear through roads, businesses and homes, leaving two people dead, more than 40 people injured and 200-plus structures damaged in its wake.
Residents of Gaylord shared stories of the fear and destruction from that day. Sounds, smells and sights stuck with them as they recalled watching trees burst through their ceilings or hearing windows nearby explode from the pressure of the winds.
The months that followed included ups and downs for the community.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request for the area to receive assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was denied in July, and a shortage of contractors presented significant barriers to a speedy recovery to the damaged infrastructure in that area.
However, Otsego County and surrounding areas impacted by the tornado received an outpouring of support from organizations like United Way and the Otsego Community Foundation, as well as local and state governments.
That support includes $1.8 million raised by the community itself, $500,000 from the state government and low-interest loans for families and businesses from the U.S. Small Business Association.
The work toward full recovery is not yet over for Gaylord, but the ongoing support from community and government organizations boosted morale in the community in the months after the tornado.
“This is a very, very resilient community,” said Gaylord Mayor Tom Sharrard in November. “We appreciate anything anybody has done behind the scenes – whether it be from the bigger government or the community itself.”
5. Controversial government spending
An armored vehicle, double-paid employees and a costly superintendent buyout topped the list of controversial government spending in 2022.
In January the GTC Board approved the purchase of a $260,000 armored vehicle that was to be used to protect law enforcement personnel in hostage or terrorist situations and to do rescues. It was approved despite an overwhelming response from residents who opposed it, saying the money should be spent elsewhere.
Former Commissioner Ron Clous, who voted for the purchase, said he was worried that if things went south regarding the Second Amendment, the vehicle would “... be the first thing at the doorstep of ... law-abiding citizens until our guns are taken away.”
In the Village of Elk Rapids, summer resident Teri Kuffner helped uncover a payroll error after she said she heard anecdotal stories from village employees who said in October 2021, they’d received double paychecks. Kuffner questioned local officials and alerted the Record-Eagle, and a public meeting was called by former Village Council President Jim Janisse and other officials.
Attorney Scott Howard was tasked with investigating and delivered a 96-page report stating Janisse abdicated his duties and three staff members were deficient in their jobs.
Two of those, village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck and Clerk Kaitlyn Szczypka later resigned and former Treasurer Kerri Janisse received a two-week unpaid suspension and must undergo a periodic review.
The double payroll payment was debited from village accounts and paid out to 37 village employees and elected officials, the report states, costing the village $32,595.29.
Of that overage, $17,418.72 has so far been paid back, with $15,176.57 still listed as an “account receivable” on the village’s books — meaning, a bill that’s owed and yet to be paid.
The error occurred when former treasurer Kerri Janisse mistakenly submitted payroll debit messages to two banks, Alden and Huntington, records show.
Despite internal discussions, no corrective action was taken by any of the three staff members cited by Howard and the error was only made public when Kuffner began asking questions
Karen Simpson, a former member of the village’s library board, challenged Janisse for the council’s top job and on Nov. 8 defeated the former president in a 537-460 vote.
In the village of Kingsley, the Kingsley Area Schools board of education voted to buy out Superintendent Keith Smith’s remaining 5-year contract in exchange for an irrevocable letter of resignation. The buyout totaled about $700,000.
The school board and Smith received heavy criticism from the community since June, and the buyout decision only deepened that rift.
Many parents have asked for more clarity on what the closed session discussion that led to the buyout decision looked like. But, because of the laws around closed session discussions, that clarity may never come.
4. Elections issues
In February, an Emmet County woman pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of creating a disturbance, after an Emmet County prosecutor initially charged her with a felony related to an accused 2021 plot to “clone” voting data in Cross Village Township.
Police reports from the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office state Tera Jackson called a Petoskey computer technician, Allan Coveyou, and asked him to find someone with military or law enforcement experience to serve as an “oath keeper,” then go to the township hall and back up election data before the ballot tabulator could be “wiped clean.”
The incident was investigated by law enforcement after Clerk Diana Keller said she was inside township offices in January 2021 when three men — one wearing a gun on his hip and a bulletproof vest over his sweatshirt — walked into the township hall asking for election equipment.
Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Hazen responded to reports of a break-in, and body cam footage released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by the Record-Eagle, showed a small, unofficial group — Jackson, Coveyou and the armed man, Michael Starkey — were part of a conspiracy theory-fueled attempt to access election data in the remote village.
Coveyou and Starkey can be heard stating the Department of Defense was watching the building and asked Coveyou to “clone” the hard drive — a statement a DOD spokesperson later said was false.
Any claims the agency oversees elections, or hires outside contractors for the job, is a fallacy, said Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell, of the Office of the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.
Three others Hazen interviewed on scene — former township clerk Priscilla Sweet and her friends, sisters Tiera and Tawnya Morse of Harbor Springs — provided no specific explanation for their presence at the building.
Additional body cam footage recorded Hazen’s 34-minute profanity-laced telephone interview of Jackson, who said she was a secret employee of “DIG,” which she said stood for the “Data Integrity Group.”
Jackson cast doubt on Antrim County’s handling of the 2020 election and said she had connections with attorney Sidney Powell and Phil Waldron — allies of former President Donald Trump — then cast suspicions on what she said was a Vatican-owned satellite connected to a central banking system.
Hazen determined DIG was not a government agency and had no legal authority to access election data.
In May, a circuit court judge dismissed an election-related lawsuit filed in 2020 by a Central Lake Township man, accusing the county of election fraud.
Bill Bailey, in court documents filed by his attorney Matthew DePerno, claimed the county’s Dominion election equipment was pre-programmed for fraud, and without evidence, was able to secure a court-ordered examination in 2020 of the county’s ballot tabulators.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson intervened in the case and was added as a defendant, represented by state Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.
Out-of-state political operatives arrived in Antrim County via private jet, their report was later touted by former President Donald Trump and his allies, including attorney Rudy Giuliani, later disbarred, and Gen. Mike Flynn, later pardoned by Trump for lying under oath, despite being debunked by election security officials and a number of prominent Michigan Republicans.
Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy repeatedly acknowledged it was a mistake by her office, and not fraud, that caused about 2,500 votes cast for the former president, to be temporarily assigned to then-challenger Joe Biden. The mistake was corrected before the vote was certified and Trump handily won the traditionally conservative-leaning county.
Following 13{sup}th{/sup} Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer’s dismissal, DePerno filed a motion for reconsideration, was denied, appealed to the state Court of Appeals, was denied, appealed to the state Supreme Court which in December declined to hear the case.
The 2022 midterm election, by comparison, was calmer even as voters brought about some sweeping changes.
That included putting the Democratic Party in charge of the state Legislature for the first time in 40 years. State Rep. John Roth, R-Interlochen, won his reelection bid but said his party mates took a “shellacking” in losing control of both the state House of Representatives and Senate.
Incoming state Rep. Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City, helped Democrats gain the majority in the House of Representatives. She unseated incumbent Jack O’Malley, a Republican from Lake Ann and former radio broadcaster, with voters choosing her 27,805-27,040.
Coffia said after the election that she believed voters put Democrats in charge of the state government because they’re counting on them to protect the environment, tackle housing issues and lower healthcare costs. The last was particularly important to Coffia, having grown up in a family that couldn’t always afford to go to the doctor when they were sick.
Other Republican candidates from the region fared better, including state Rep. Ken Borton, R-Gaylord, and incoming Sen. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs. Borton defeated Cathy Albro of Kingley, and Damoose beat Barb Conley of Northport.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, state Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, all Democrats, also won their reelection bids.
Each fended off a challenge from a Trump-supported candidate who had repeated or advanced false claims of fraud affecting the 2020 election. Whitmer beat Tudor Dixon, a conservative commentator from Norton Shores; Nessel defeated DePerno and Benson defeated Kristina Karamo, a former college professor whose lawsuit calling to block absentee votes from Detroit earned a judge’s rebuke.
It was the first election since the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission drew new maps for the state’s political districts, both at the state and federal levels. While Grand Traverse Bay-area voters remained in Michigan’s First Congressional district, many found themselves in new districts at the state level.
Those changes would have pitted Roth against O’Malley in the August primary election, but Roth opted to move from Traverse City to Interlochen, putting him in the newly redrawn 104th. Its boundaries previously matched those of Grand Traverse County, but now includes most of Grand Traverse County and parts of Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska, Manistee and Wexford counties.
3. Native American boarding school trauma, continuing impact
After a year of investigation launched in 2021, the U.S. Department of the Interior published the 106-page Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report in May of this year.
The U.S. operated 408 Indian boarding schools between 1819 and 1969, according to the report. Five of these institutions were found in Michigan, including Holy Childhood in Harbor Springs, which operated until the 1980s.
More than 1,000 additional federal and non-federal institutions that didn’t fall under its definition of boarding schools, like Indian day schools, sanitariums, asylums, orphanages, and stand-alone dormitories, worked similarly in assimilating Native children.
According to the first volume of the report, these institutions used “militarized” tactics to assimilate Native American children in environments described as fostering “rampant physical, sexual, and emotional abuse; disease; malnourishment; overcrowding; and lack of health care.”
In August, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland (Odawa) met with more than 800 boarding school survivors and descendants in Pellston during the second stop of the year-long “Road to Healing” tour across the U.S.
Testimonies shared by survivors and family were taken down and for the first time entered into federal historical record.
Newland said nest steps include identifying unmarked burial sites and cemeteries, as well as determining the total amount of funding spent by the federal government on the boarding school system.
While Native communities continue to pick up the pieces of trauma left from the legacies of residential boarding schools, the Peabody Museum at Harvard University, announced in November that it discovered collections of hair taken from the heads of 700 Native children in Residential Boarding Schools between 1930 and 1933.
The museum released information about tribal affiliation and location but it has not yet published the names of the owners of the hair.
Peabody Museum stated in an announcement that it planned to return the Native hair; it also initially asserted that the samples fell beyond the scope of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), that requires any institution that receives federal funds to repatriate human remains, funerary items, and items of cultural patrimony.
After a Department of Interior review found that the samples were, in fact, under the scope of the statute, the museum released a more thorough plan to return them.
2. Abortion legal status
This election cycle, Michigan was one of five states that had the issue of abortion on the ballot.
Ultimately, voters made the decision to have the right to abortion and birth control added to the state’s constitution.
The ballot language stated that Proposal 3 would “amend the state constitution to establish a new individual right to reproductive freedom, including the right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion.”
This proposal was originally written as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24, 2022, ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. That decision, celebrated by some, vilified by others, mobilized people across the country to try to restore — or guard against — access to abortion.
According to data from Bridge Michigan, 55.5 percent of Michigan voters voted in favor of Proposal 3, compared to 44.5 percent of voters who opposed the ballot measure.
Moderator and chapter secretary for the National League of Women Voters Traverse City Chapter Margaret Goeman said the petition to place Proposal 3 on the ballot received 753,759 signatures — more than any other petition in the state’s history.
Prior to election day, a Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that half of registered voters said, when compared to past elections, they were more motivated to vote in this election because of abortion access issues.
Four in 10 voters reported to KFF that they were “more motivated” to vote because of their state’s abortion laws.
That number jumps to more than 51 percent of voters in states where abortion access was on the ballot this November, including in Michigan.
Susan Anderson, who lives in Sault Saint Marie, said, prior to this ballot measure, she had never been that vocal about politics. After a friend of hers shared the petition asking for signatures for Proposal 3 on Facebook, she said all of that changed.
“As we started circulating [the petition] and talking to women,” Anderson said, “I realized that there were a lot of women here like me that don’t talk about abortion, don’t talk about things that have happened in our past, that are really, really upset with what is going on.”
1.Economic turmoil Housing is the solution to homelessness, according to Goodwill Northern Michigan’s Community Engagement Coordinator Ryan Hannon.
He shared that oftentimes the struggles to find housing and boost oneself out of homelessness can lead to physical stress and emotional turmoil.
According to data from Goodwill Northern Michigan, 10 people experiencing homelessness died within the past year.
Yet, here in Traverse City, Hannon said there are attainable solutions to ending homelessness in our community.
“What I noticed this year was a lot more people taking notice,” he said.
Hannon has said many people who are homeless just need a little help, while there are 30 to 40 residents who are chronically homeless. The Goodwill Station Street Housing project will create 30 units for those who need the most help. The project totals $6.5 million; the GTC Board voted to fund the project with $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Meanwhile, housing developers and agencies worked to build more homes and apartments in and around Traverse City.
Woda Cooper Companies recently broke ground on Annika Place, a planned 53-unit apartment building on Garfield Avenue near Kinross Street. They’re planned to rent for people making 30-80 percent of area median income, with rents that would be affordable for the U.S. Coast Guard’s lower pay grades.
The same company also sought and received a tax deal for land on East Front Street near Garfield Avenue where it plans to build another 53-unit apartment building. It’s also in the midst of building Ruth Park, a 58-unit building on Wellington Street’s south end. Both will include apartments for people earning up to 80 percent of area median income, whereas Ruth Park also will have units for those making much less.
South of Traverse City, the city housing commission and Bay Area Transportation Authority are working on projects that aim to complement each other. The housing commission wants to build more than 200 apartments with rents of up to $820, including utilities, with Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region planning 15 single-family homes on the same site. Next door, BATA plans to build a new headquarters, bus garage with repair shop and transfer station.
Traverse City commissioners looked at whether redeveloping city parking lots could create more affordable housing downtown, with HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing offering to build a 60-unit building on Lot O with affordable rents. Commissioners recently delayed approving a purchase agreement for the company, which is behind several other planned or under-construction affordable housing projects.
Numerous other market-rate apartment projects were underway, including Legends at Morgan Farms in the city’s northwest corner, Edge 72 at the corner of M-72 and Grey roads, and Brigantine Apartments in East Bay Township.
Short-term renting continued to draw scrutiny, both for its impacts on the long-term housing stock and for the disruption some neighbors experienced.
East Bay Township reopened its ordinance regulating short-term rentals after a spike in applications for licenses. Township trustees in November extended a moratorium on new licenses and continued to debate an amendment that would tighten restrictions. For one, it would limit the total number to 145, and extend a required quiet period between stays to one per seven days. Another would establish a 1,000-foot buffer between new rentals.
While some township residents applauded what they saw as an attempt to rein in the excesses at some vacation spots, others saw it as heavy-handed and overly restrictive. Still others asked why the township’s existing ordinance wasn’t enforced to address problem spots while leaving rule-abiding owners be.
Local governments continued to watch a bill that would remove many local restrictions on short-term renting and declare it a residential use, while allowing some limits like a cap of 30 percent of a municipality’s housing stock. House Bill 4277 passed the state House of Representatives and cleared a committee hearing in the Senate, but no further action was taken as of Thursday, with no other sessions scheduled for the rest of 2022.
For many, the lack of affordable child care in the region added to economic stresses.
A 10-month-long investigation by Muckrock and a consortium of Michigan newsrooms found that Michigan’s child care industry is much worse than policymakers previously thought — it’s a full-blown crisis.
This crisis is the result of at-home, center-based and school-based closing across the state, especially as more people are leaving the industry due, in part, to burnout and the pressures put on child care providers during the pandemic.
The issue is recognized as a top priority in the Grand Traverse region. Attempts to bolster child care options in the region have come in the form of monetary and time investments from local stakeholders, such as the Great Start Collaborative’s Child Caring Now initiative and grants from the Early Childhood Investment Corporation.
The Northern Early Childhood Support Network requested $2 million in ARPA funding for an early childhood center and educator training that would increase childcare capacity and quality. The request was withdrawn as the network did not think it could meet a federal deadline to have the money obligated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.